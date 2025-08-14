Big 12 To Provide Football and Hoops Availability Reports This Season
The UCF Knights football and basketball teams will have injury reports starting this season.
The Big 12 Conference announced a new policy Wednesday afternoon that mandates all conference football, men's basketball and women's basketball teams to provide "player availability reports" that will be publicly viewable.
This policy only applies to conference matchups. So, while the Knights get their season underway against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28, their first player availability report will not come out until their Week 5 matchup against Kansas State on Sep. 27, their conference opener.
The Big 12 becomes the last of the Power Four conferences to implement the practice. The Big Ten introduced them in 2023, the SEC did so in 2024 and the ACC announced their implementation of them in July. The reports are intended to limit harassment of athletes, coaches and staff by sports bettors seeking inside information.
Football teams will have reports come out daily starting three days before each game, with the final one releasing 90 minutes before kickoff. Players will be designated as "available," "probable," "questionable," "doubtful" or "out."
For basketball teams, reports will only be provided the night before a game and 90 minutes before tip-off. Players will be designated as "available," "game-time decision" or "out."
All reports will be housed on Big12Sports.com.
“It’s got to be done the right way," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said to the Arizona Daily Star about the concept at Big 12 Media Days. "It’s got to have the right model and approach. But I think it’s very valuable."
UCF's Antoine Jackson Has One Huge Advantage Entering This Season
UCF Knights defensive back Antione Jackson has not felt 100 percent in a long time, he said after Monday's practice.
Jackson, a Lauderhill native, is coming off a season in which he played 10 games, recording 13 tackles, seven of them solo, three pass breakups and one interception. However, during the entire way, he was playing through a torn labrum, an injury he sustained midway through his freshman season at East Carolina.
"I kind of knew what it was, but I didn't want to know actually what it was, like just for the mental part, because I wanted to play and just help the team win," Jackson said. "So, I just walked through it. It is what it is."
After getting surgery to address the issue this past offseason, Jackson said he noticed a major difference in his ability to move around, quickly put on the brakes and pick his knees up.
Following the team's first scrimmage on Thursday, coach Scott Frost called Jackson "a bright spot," and while he doesn't think anyone on the team will be a two-way player like Colorado's Travis Hunter was, he did say Jackson had "receiver-type hands."
"I've played receiver my whole life, so like when a ball's in the air, it's like, if we were to receive a ball, the ball doesn't have a set destination where it's going to," Jackson said. "So, like, I do whatever I can to get the ball and help the team and put the ball on the offensive end."
Jackson has just over two more weeks remaining before he steps into a game for the first time healthy since 2023 in UCF's season-opener against Jacksonville State.
"Man, it feels great," Jackson said. "I feel like just at peace, like, I feel healthy, I feel fast, feel great, being able to go out there with the team and feel great."
