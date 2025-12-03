Scott Frost Discusses 2026 Early Signees
UCF coach Scott Frost comments on the Knights' first 13 early signing day signees.
In this story:
Watch more UCF videos below:
Scott Frost Closing On End Of His First Season Back At UCF
Johnny Dawkins Breaks Down the UCF Hoops Teams' Win Over VMI
Published
BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner