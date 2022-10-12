A Look at the Big XII Through Week 6

The Big XII has been one of the most entertaining college football conferences to watch so far this season. One of the main reasons for that is the uprising of the nationally ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

Yes, you read that right. While two Kansas quarterbacks–Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean–have combined for 1,358 yards, completing 67.1% of their passes at 9.5 yards per attempt, and thrown 15 touchdowns compared to two interceptions, it’s the defense that’s probably most surprising.

Jalon Daniels is a dynamic junior signal caller for the Kansas Jayhawks. Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Edge defender Lonnie Phelps is second in the Big XII with six sacks, while linebacker Rich Miller is fifth in the Big XII with 30 tackles. Kansas holds a 5-1 record and heads to Norman, Okla. for its next game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

That’s the other shocker in the Big XII. The Oklahoma Sooners are just 3-3 and have lost their last three contests by a combined score of 145-58. Yes, you read that correctly as well. Prior to the 2022 season, few would have believed the Sooners would struggle so much this season. Overall, the conference is improving from the bottom up.

The unpredictability of the conference speaks to the underrated depth it possesses. Five Big XII members are currently ranked in the AP Top 25, and Baylor is just barely on the outside looking in.

Big XII teams currently residing inside the AP Top 25: The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys, No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs, No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats, the aforementioned Kansas Jayhawks at No. 19, and the Texas Longhorns at No. 22.

Speaking of ranked teams, Oklahoma State is about to go against four consecutive ranked conference matchups.

With quarterback Spencer Sanders and his 1,394 yards and 12 touchdown passes leading the Cowboys, they will now go on the road to face TCU, come back home to play Texas, then two more road trips against Kansas State and Kansas, with no off week.

That's a gauntlet. That's the Big XII that awaits UCF.

UCF has never seen a strength of schedule like the Big XII. For reference, only one American Athletic Conference team is currently ranked, and that’s No. 21 Cincinnati. That comparison alone shows that UCF will be taking a serious step up in competition starting next season. There’s more to consider about the talent residing in the Big XII, too.

In non-conference games, the Big XII has also fared well. Big XII teams are 7-3 against the rest of the Power 5, including Texas’ heartbreaking 20-19 loss to Alabama. None of the seven wins are exceptionally notable, but overall that 7-3 record is good for any conference.

When looking at the Big XII and where it stacks up nationally, it does not compare to the SEC. No other conference does either. When taking into account the top tier teams from each conference, the SEC blows the Big XII—and every other conference—out of the water.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda led the Bears to a Big XII title in 2021. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This has been the case for many years. However, the Big XII stacks up well with every other conference, although the Big Ten may have the edge when directly comparing it to the Big XII. When it comes to playoff implications, this is refreshing to hear for a UCF team that has had multiple undefeated seasons end without a shot at the College Football Playoff or a national title.

The question that arises is, will UCF be able to compete in a conference that is much deeper than its current one? It is tough to tell due to the unique nature of the Big XII. The conference has been dominated by offense for years now. Defensive-minded teams have not succeeded, although the 2021 Baylor team proved it can be done by allowing just 18.3 points per game and winning the Big XII title.

If the Knights can continue to show offensive progress through the rest of the 2022 season, combined with their continued top defensive play, they have a legit shot to make a good transition into the Big XII Conference.

