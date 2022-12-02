College Football Championship Game Predictions

We have reached the conference championship title game weekend, and it’s also time to discuss which teams will win and why, with final score predictions included. There are College Football Playoff implications and major bowl game participants that will have been decided by the end of Saturday night.

Friday, Dec. 2

Utah vs. Southern California - Pac 12 Title Game

If there’s a more dynamic and better all-around player than quarterback Caleb Williams, where’s that player at? He played his guts out the first time these two teams met but the Utes were slightly more physical.

Give the Trojans credit. Since that game, they have played a more physical brand of football, including a key fourth and inches run stuff during the Notre Dame game to help them build a lead and eventually knock off the Irish 38-27.

Southern California will not be denied this time. Williams makes plays that only he could have made, especially with eluding the rush, and he leads his squad to a narrow victory.

Southern California 42 Utah 34

Saturday, Dec. 3

Michigan vs. Purdue - Big 10 Title Game

Purdue has shown the ability to play big during some of its games, but winning the Big 10 West was not that difficult. They would not have finished in the top three of the Big 10 East.

Michigan absolutely ran over Ohio State. By the end of the Big 10 title game, Purdue’s rushing defense will have been no match for Michigan’s No. 5 ranked rushing offense, which ran for 244.5 yards per contest this season.

Michigan 34 Purdue 17

Clemson vs. North Carolina - ACC Title Game

Both Clemson and North Carolina came up short during their rivalry games, losing to South Carolina and North Carolina State respectively. The winner of this contest will have removed the last game from its memory bank.

Considering Clemson’s history during the Dabo Swinney era, it’s more likely that Clemson will have done that prior to kickoff. While DJ Uiagalelei was awful – passing for 99 yards – against South Carolina, freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik will have made a big impact in the title game.

Clemson 34 North Carolina 31

Kansas State vs. TCU - Big 12 Title Game

Another big-time quarterback has been TCU’s Max Duggan. This dude has made the it plays that changed games. Moving well in the pocket to get a pass off, or scrambling for a first down, or simply pinpointing a downfield pass, Duggan has been fantastic.

By the end of this game, TCU will have made enough plays through the air to have beaten Kansas State and their 54th ranked passing defense.

TCU 34 Kansas State 28

LSU vs. Georgia - SEC Title Game

Hammered. At the end of this game, that’s what LSU will have been. Georgia has shown more depth, more consistency, and just flat out more talent than LSU this season.

The Tigers have been good, but after giving up 274 yards rushing to Texas A&M this week there’s little doubt about what Georgia will do.

Georgia will have been methodical and deliberate during much of the game, but also hit a couple of deep shots from quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Georgia 42 LSU 20

