Future Big XII Members: Arizona and ASU?

College football’s landscape is changing, and the Big XII is moving right along with it. The goal is to gain traction with television markets (see the B10’s addition of USC and UCLA to gain the Los Angeles market) or likely be left behind, as well as keep fans interested so they watch games on television and buy tickets.

The Big XII is in the same situation. That’s why teams like Utah , Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are rumored to be in talks to join the Big XII just like UCF was doing before joining the league .

With that, here’s a projection of two teams that are the most likely to join the Big XII, with more discussion throughout the week about other schools. A quick note about the overall backdoor dealings first, however.

Keep in mind, current television contracts and conference membership contracts (ACC member institutions could be in trouble here) are key for any school. That goes for any conference making the move to the Big XII, B10, etc.

In short, lawyers, lawyers, and more lawyers are going to be involved from this point forward. It’s going to be messy. That stated, the following conference realignment makes sense, at least at some point within the next few years, for two particular Pac 12 schools.

The Pac 12 is all but done as a major college football conference. Like them or not, USC and UCLA are the backbone of the conference and they are leaving.

Thus, if any teams can bolt to secure long-term financial stability, they will. Arizona and Arizona State were connected to those two institutions.

Further, these two are as connected to USC and UCLA as any two programs in the Pac 12, California and Stanford included. Arizona and Arizona State are also disconnected from the rest of the conference geographically.

ASU is roughly 400 miles closer to Baylor than it is Washington, when driving by a car. The West Coast is massive and it’s basically the footprint of the Pac 12. What other option(s) might the two Arizona-based schools possess that at least somewhat fits geographically, as well as helps financially and their fans can relate to?

The B10 is allegedly not interested and it’s a logistical nightmare to add Arizona or Arizona State to the ACC or SEC. Culturally, probably not great fits either.

That leads the Wildcats and Sun Devils to joining the Big XII before long.

A couple of notes about the two schools. First, neither is honestly a great football addition, at least for now. If they can both continue to recruit the state of California, and then augment their Golden State recruiting by way of adding recruits from the Lone Star State, then their football programs will change for the better which will in turn help the Big XII’s football power rankings.

The second point, there is more than football, and it begins with basketball, especially Arizona’s hoops program .

Make no mistake, the Big XII would love having Arizona playing Baylor in basketball on major networks. The same goes for Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas and Texas among others. Back to football, there’s also opportunity there for fans and financial gain for the Big XII.

The Big XII would at least have two football programs with potential that also grab the Phoenix market, as well as have the potential to earn some interest from San Diego and Los Angeles television viewers. If the two schools can get going with their win-loss records, there’s room for Big XII fans to be excited as well.

In conclusion, Arizona and Arizona State are about as likely to join the Big XII as any two teams. Now it’s a matter of when and not if.

