Opinion: Pac 12 Schools Will Still End Up in Big XII

Despite negotiations stalling, Pac 12 schools will head to Big XII.

Even with the rumor that the negotiations are off between the Pac 12 and Big XII, people should not automatically assume there are not multiple options for the two conferences to come together in the future.

Perhaps it’s just a few of the schools leaving. That’s also a possibility.

Either way, television rights, and the deals that any given conference receives from them, is the bottom line. If and when the two conferences can generate a contract that also coincides with television rights, movement should be expected.

Regardless of the two conferences aligning or just a few schools heading to the Big XII, there’s too much money to lose to not continue negotiations.

As in, at least a few of Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are coming to the Big XII. There’s still one primary force and it’s no surprise.

RELATED: Utah Football Key to Big XII Conference Realignment

The money. That’s where this starts. All of the money involved will bring the Pac 12 and Big XII back together at the bargaining table at some point. With that in mind, a few thoughts about what needs to happen for the conferences to agree, or at least a few of the schools to switch over to the Big XII.

Can all of the television companies agree with a merger? How about with just Arizona, ASU, Utah and Colorado coming over to the Big XII?

Some of the television buyouts can be extreme (look up the ACC television contract for reference). If no agreements are made, those schools might be stuck for at least a few years.

One would think, however, intelligent minds could eventually come together on an inevitable agreement soon. That’s not all that needs to be established.

Scheduling must be addressed. Teams and their fans want rivalries to be kept alive. Can the Big XII make that happen with such a big conference that could expand from Orlando to Salt Lake City?

Whether it’s Baylor playing Oklahoma State or Arizona playing Arizona State, certain teams have played one another for decades. Those rivalries deserve to be maintained. There’s another concept that is related, and that would be mitigating travel.

For instance, Utah traveling less to far away locations like West Virginia or UCF would be a possible clause in the deal. Just something to consider when each of these schools look to save on travel costs.

There’s still plenty of time for all parties involved to figure out what’s best. The money, rivalries, and scheduling need to be worked out. That’s obvious. Let’s give it some time and see what happens.

