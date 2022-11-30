Transfer Portal Season: Should UCF Load Up Again?

With the conclusion of the 2022 college football regular season, the Transfer Portal has seen several key players enter their names. After UCF had success the past two seasons with transfers, how many should the Knights be expected to sign for the 2023 college football season?

Head coach Gus Malzahn and his staff have shown to be savvy with roster management. That’s been key for the 2022 team, and look no further than inside linebacker for proof.

The Knights were hurting prior to the 2022 season so they went to the Transfer Portal for Jason Johnson. He’s led the Knights with 114 tackles this season, plus he added four tackles for loss and one sack.

Some of the other key Knights that have been prime contributors during the 2022 season include quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (Ole Miss) running backs Isaiah Bowser (Northwestern) and RJ Harvey (Virginia), wide receivers Kobe Hudson (Auburn) and Javon Baker (Alabama), tight end Kemore Gamble (Florida), offensive tackles Ryan Swoboda (Virginia) and Tylan Grable (Jacksonville State), edge defender K.D. McDaniel (Kentucky), defensive tackles Ricky Barber (Western Kentucky) and Lee Hunter (Auburn), linebacker Walter Yaites III (Savannah State), and safeties Divaad Wilson (Georgia), Koby Perry (Austin Peay) and Jarvis Ware (Missouri).

With that in mind, a couple of players, among many, that UCF fans should keep in mind are as follows.

First, Miami safety Avantae Williams hopped in the Transfer Portal today. He’s from DeLand (Fla.) High School, just north of Orlando.

He was a highly coveted prospect out of high school so he might be someone that the Knights take a look at. UCF could use more safety help with the number of upperclassmen it has at the position, too.

Next, could UCF add another player from the enemy? USF’s Jimmy Horn has entered his name to transfer, and he’s another player from just north of Orlando. He played his prep football for Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, the same high school as Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Gabe Davis, formerly of UCF (2017-2019), and another former Bulls player, current backup quarterback Timmy McClain.

There's also three freshmen from Seminole High School on the Knights roster with linebacker Kameron Moore, plus twin brothers Demari Henderson at safety and Ja’Cari Henderson at cornerback.

Finally, we are just at the beginning of the transfer situation taking shape. There have been a few players jump in the Portal, but many more will be heading that direction in the next few weeks. Look for the Knights to end up signing several players that transfer once again. The total number signed by the UCF coaching staff could even end up hitting double digits like the past two seasons.

