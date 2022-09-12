UCF Knights Football: Three Concerns Prior to FAU Game

It’s that time of year where fans of the UCF Knights find out what their team is really made of. It's the same deal for head coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff. After the 20-14 loss to Louisville, three questions to ponder:

1) How motivated will the Knights be prior to playing FAU? It's not a given that the Knights are dialed in after losing to the Cardinals this past Friday.

2) The health status of wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe. UCF uses O'keefe in many ways. He needs to be a major part of the offense, but what if he has to sit out? That means O'Keefe and Amari Johnson are out. Plus, not sure about Kobe Hudson until it is clarified if he's going to play against FAU.

3) Defending the run has been up and down for the Knights. Even taking out the runs that Malik Cunningham created, there were some run fits missed by UCF defenders against traditional inside zone and outside zone. FAU has a talented running back that is discussed in this podcast, and the Knights had better be ready for him.

Here’s the podcast further going into detail about each of the three areas mentioned above. Give it a listen and provide your thoughts on the YouTube page if you would like.

There's also the version that you can listen to via Spotify.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram