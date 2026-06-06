Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 89 days to go, let's meet UCF wide receiver Caleb Rollerson:

1. Who is Caleb Rollerson?

Game-winner with gassers on the line… pic.twitter.com/IycaBPCYuM — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 21, 2026

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2 / 210 pounds

Hometown: Ocala, Florida

High School: Hawthorne High School

Rollerson produced one of the highlights of the Knights' spring practice with a leaping touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Kaleb Annett that gave the offense the win over the defense in a "competition day" practice.

2. What did he do last season?

Rollerson played in all of the Knights' final seven games, though they account for all but one of the total games he took the field in last season. Despite getting opportunities to take the field later in the season, they did not lead to much in the way of receptions, since he ended up just pulling in three for 67 yards last season. Of those three, two of them came in UCF's blowout victory over West Virginia.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Rollerson has a deep stable of wide receivers to contend with for playing time in 2026, from returners Duane Thomas Jr. and Waden Charles to transfers like Josh Derry and Jonathan Bibbs.

However, Rollerson has set himself apart from these receivers with his versatility, based on comments from wide receivers coach Sean Beckton following an April 18 spring practice session.

"Caleb Rollerson is kind of that swing guy for me," Beckton said. "I can play him pretty much everywhere."

So, while Rollerson might not be a starter in 2026, his capabilities as a Swiss Army knife receiver means he could serve as a go-to backup for any of them at the very least. However, this also puts him in prime position to earn more looks if he has a standout fall camp, the injury bug strikes, or both.

Rollerson may not be at the top of the depth chart, but he is at least going to be waiting in the wings in 2026.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins