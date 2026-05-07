One UCF Knights Transfer Who Will Help Ease NFL Losses — and One Who Won't

While the UCF Knights may have lost nine players to the NFL back this April, the transfer portal has allowed them to quickly acquire experienced replacements.

However, just because these replacements have college football experience does not mean they are the same players as their predecessors.

So, here is one transfer that is set to improve upon his position group for the upcoming 2026 season, and one who might be at risk of falling short of the one that came before him:

1. One Who Will: Duke Watson, Running Back

Former Louisville running back Duke Watson missed most of the 2025 season with an ankle injury, limiting him to just 49 carries for 158 yards and one touchdown, plus six catches for 49 yards and another touchdown. However, his freshman season in 2024 saw him record 67 carries for 597 yards and seven touchdowns, plus five catches for 60 yards and another touchdown.

Coach Scott Frost said after the conclusion of spring practice on Tuesday that he is "really excited" about Watson and that he was what the team "expected him to be" when he arrived. He also said that Watson and redshirt freshman Taevion Swint were "the top" of the running back room.

"Duke Watson is a slasher, man," running back coach Jimmy Beal said on April 24. "He's so explosive and dynamic with the ball in his hand, you know? I mean, he's able to see it, being an older guy, be able to see a little bit and find some of those things that we've had success at, with our wide zone and some of the other runs that we're doing."

While Myles Montgomery was a beacon of team leadership as its captain, his on-field product saw him finish 12th in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game, 22nd in the Big 12 rushing yards per carry and score only four touchdowns. With his departure to the NFL alongside change-of-pace back Jaden Nixon, the Knights have the opportunity to remake the running back room and Watson seems to be central to those plans.

2. One Who Won't: Will Stone, Kicker

While the kicking competition remains open as spring practice enters the history books, Texas transfer Will Stone does have the edge on redshirt freshman Noah McGough when it comes to college football experience. So, for the purposes of this exercise, he is UCF's projected starting kicker.

Last season, senior Noe Ruelas earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors thanks to going 15 for 17 on field goals, which is tied for the third-highest single-season field goal percentage in program history.

Stone, meanwhile, would be attempting his first collegiate field goal in 2026.

Special Teams Coordinator Pete Alamar said on April 7 that Stone's leg strength, from his kickoffs, stood out. He also mentioned his ability to play in big games, citing his two extra-point attempts in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Ohio State on Jan. 10, 2025.

"The thing that's great about [Stone] is he is a true guy that's into the craft," Alamar said. "He's going to work hard at it. I had a chance to look at some film, field goal film of him, not obviously in a game, but just looked at him, liked his technique, liked his leg strength, and liked the fact that he loved his craft and was going to work really hard at it."

While Stone's work ethic could very well make him into a capable placekicker, replacing the kind production and reliability Ruelas provided is a difficult ask, something Frost does seem aware of.

"We had a really good kicker, and I like what we have right now, but it'll be a challenge to reach that again," Frost said to Marc Daniels on 96.9 The Game on April 28. "I hope he can."

Stone and Watson now have summer workouts and fall camp to continue to acclimate themselves to the team before the Knights' 2026 season kicks off on Sep. 3.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

UCF Brings In Linebacker From Across The Pond

The Next UCF Knights Players Who Could Follow Malachi Lawrence to the NFL

Three Returning UCF Knights Players Who Will Define the Season After NFL Losses