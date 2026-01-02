The 2026 UCF Knights Transfer Portal Tracker

The floodgates are open.

For the first time since transfer windows were introduced back in 2022, there is only one transfer portal window, from Jan. 2 through Jan. 16. Wherever an athlete ends up after this window closes is where he stays for the 2026 season.

This article breaks down all the offseason transfer portal activity for the UCF Knights football program, as coach Scott Frost enters his second year in his return to Orlando. This tracker covers every addition and departure, position-by-position impact, and what it means for the team’s future.

Incoming Transfers

Click the underlined names for individual articles that break down the player individually, featuring coach quotes, media reactions and more detailed insights.

Name Position Years of Eligibility Remaining Previous School 2025 Stats Transfer Rating

By the Numbers

Position Group # of additions % of P4 Transfers Quarterback 0 Running Back 0 Wide Reciever 0 Tight End 0 Offensive Line 0 EDGEs 0 Defensive Tackles 0 Linebackers 0 Defensive Backs 0 Special Teams 0

Outgoing Transfers

* = Started in six or more games in the 2025 season

Name Position Years of eligibility remaining 2025 Stats Destination Tayven Jackson* QB 1 200/315, 2,151 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 16 sacks. ? Jacurri Brown QB 1 Played in 3 games, 3/5 passing for 97 yards and a TD, 16 rushes for 142 yards and 2 TDs. ? John Walker* DT 2 Started all 12 games, recording 40 tackles, (16 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. ?



Carter Miller* OL 1 Started first nine games at center. ?



Kylan Fox TE 2 Played in 12 games (started 3), recorded 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD. ?



DJ Black* WR 1 Played in all 12 games (started 11). Caught 22 passes for 273 yards and 2 TDs. ?



Jamaal Johnson EDGE 1 Played in all 12 games. Recorded 24 tackles, 11 of them solo, and 1.5 tackles for loss. ?



Horace Lockett DT 2 Played in 4 games. Recorded 13 tackles (8 solo), 3 tackles for loss, a sack and 2 pass breakups. ?



Rodney Lora DT 2 Played in all 12 games off the bench, recording 22 tackles (10 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. ?



Jaeden Gould DB 2 Played in all 12 games off the bench, recording five tackles (3 solo) and one pass breakup. ? Derrick LeBlanc DT 2 Played in 8 games, recorded 13 tackles, seven solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. ?



Jyaire Brown CB



1 Played in 11 games (1 start), recording seven tackles and one pass breakup. ?



Stacy Gage RB 3 Played in 8 games before getting sidelined by injury. Recorded 13 carries for 63 yards and 1 TD. ?



Ja'Cari Henderson DB 1 Played in 10 games, recording three tackles (2 solo). ?



Tony Williams DB 4 Played in 2 games, recording two tackles. ?



Jaylen "AP" Heyward DB 3 Played in 2 games, recording three tackles. ?



Jakob Gude DB 3 Did not see the field. ? Jacquez Joiner OL 4 Played in one game this season. ? Malakhi Boone LB 4 Did not see the field. ? Andrew Rumph DT 2 Did not see the field. ? Christian Peterson DB 2 Played in all 12 games. ? Kam Moore LB 1 Played in 8 games. Recorded 3 tackles, 2 of them solo. ? Bradell Richardson WR 3 Played in four games. Caught one punt return for eight yards. ? Tyreek'e Robinson DT 3 Played in 2 games, recording one solo tackle. ? TJ Bullard LB 1 Played in 10 games. Recorded 2 tackles (1 solo). ?

By the Numbers

Position Group # in the Transfer Portal % of Group in Portal Quarterback 2 40% Running Back 1 14.3% Wide Reciever 2 13.3% Tight End 1 16.7% Offensive Line 2 8.3% EDGEs 1 11.1% Defensive Tackles 6 60% Linebackers 3 33.3% Defensive Backs 7 36.8% Total 25 22.3%

Notes

The defense and quarterback rooms were the most impacted by transfer portal departures, though the defensive tackles were the only group to lose more than half of its players.

While the offensive line has only lost two players, including one starter, to the transfer portal, it has already lost seven players to graduation. So, the offensive line's transfer portal exits increased the number of departures in the room to 37.5% of its 2025 roster.

With Tayven Jackson's departure, UCF is set to have its fourth different main starting quarterback in four years in 2026.

While the defensive backs lost over a third of its roster to the transfer portal, all of them have a combined one start.

Position-by-Position Breakdown

We released an article on Dec. 22 that detailed UCF's most pressing needs from the portal at the time, so click here to check that out for some more insight.

Quarterback

With Tayven Jackson and Jacurri Brown in the transfer portal, UCF loses 79.4% of its pass attempts and 84.86% of its passing yards from this past season.

The Knights only lose 46.23% of their quarterback’s rushing yards, thanks to Cam Fancher and Davi Belfort.

2026 UCF Quarterbacks by Seniority

Name Year Cam Fancher Fifth Year (subject to NCAA waiver) Davi Belfort R-Sophomore Rocco Marriott Freshman Dante Carr Freshman

Running Back

The transfer portal can only help the running back room, as even with Stacy Gage’s departure, all five of the running backs that currently remain on UCF’s roster are underclassmen. Among them, only Agyeman Addae, a walk-on, would have any collegiate playing experience.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

The Knights may have lost a wide receiver and tight end who made starts in DJ Black and Kylan Fox, but they were not the most targeted players at their respective positions, especially at the end of the season. Those would be Duane Thomas Jr., who has confirmed his return to UCF, and Dylan Wade, though he has not yet indicated his 2026 plans.

Offensive Line

Most of UCF's offensive line losses are coming from graduation and not the transfer portal.

New UCF offensive line coach AJ Blazek is likely to bring in some players who fit his vision.

Defensive Line

The defensive line is the most-affected position group by transfer portal losses.

While EDGE starters Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly graduated, the next player up after them, Jamaal Johnson, hit the portal.

Defensive tackle is the only position room to lose over half of their players, though starter RJ Jackson Jr. and a backup Jeffson Lafontant, who played in 10 games this past season, remain on the team as of Jan. 1.

Defensive Backs

No primary starting UCF defensive back entered the transfer portal. So, the room's seven departures deplete its depth.

New defensive backs coach Will Johnson is likely to impact departures and additions.

Linebackers

Similar to the EDGEs, UCF lost depth at linebacker in the transfer portal as starters Cole Kozlowski, Keli Lawson and backup Jayden McDonald all graduated. Starter Lewis Carter has yet to officially declare his decision.

Special Teams

As of Jan. 1, no UCF kicker, punter or long snapper has entered the transfer portal.

How the Transfer Class Stacks Up Nationally

This section is updated daily. Check back again as more transfers join their new programs.

Biggest Winners

Check back here for updates as more transfer portal additions are reported.

Questions Still Remaining

Who is the Knights' starting quarterback in 2026?

Even with an addition in the transfer portal, it might not necessarily decide the 2026 quarterback competition for the Knights. For one, it is still unknown if Fancher can get another season of eligibility. Plus, UCF has a recent example of a true freshman earning the starting job in Dillon Gabriel.

So, a competition going into spring and perhaps fall camp is back on the table for the Knights this offseason.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

UCF Knights Early Signing Day Tracker

The Complete UCF Knights 2025 Season Transfer Portal Report Card

UCF's Wish List For 2026