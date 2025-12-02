Three Key Takeaways From The 2025 UCF Football Season
The UCF Knights football team's season was brought to an end on Saturday, as its loss to No. 11 BYU, 41-21, prevented it from gaining bowl eligibility.
The loss also marked the end of the first season of coach Scott Frost's second stint in Orlando.
So, here are the three key takeaways from the Knights' performance this season:
1. The Culture Has Shifted
This time last season, no players took to the podium following the Knights' last game of the season, a 28-14 loss to Utah. On Saturday, after a 41-21 loss to No. 11 BYU, four players spoke with the media.
This is just one sign of the culture shift that has taken place in the UCF locker room this season.
Frost said himself on Nov. 17 that the progress the Knights have accomplished this season was because of what the program has done from a cultural standpoint.
2. Alex Grinch Can Run A Good Defense
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch faced skepticism when he arrived in Orlando, but UCF's defense ended up being one of the team's highlights throughout the season.
The Knights ranked 38th in the nation in total defense and 25th in passing yards allowed. Transfers he brought in, such as defensive back Phillip Dunnam, linebacker Lewis Carter and linebacker Cole Kozlowski, were playmakers.
With several of these key defensive players, including returners from last season in defensive end duo Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly, all gone after this season, Grinch is going to need to assemble a new defensive unit once more. However, what this season has shown is that Grinch is up to the task of finding defenders that can give UCF's offense chances to work.
3. The Offense Needs More Development
Right after Frost said the Knights' progress a lot of the things done from a cultural standpoint, he also said there is "no magic button to push to make it all work. That's a process." The offense went through the beginning of that process this season.
Injuries did hamper things somewhat, but a few skill-position weapons did emerge from the large crop of new players on the offensive side of the ball, like tight end Dylan Wade, wide receiver Waden Charles and wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. Even Agyeman Addae, a freshman walk-on running back, flashed some potential late in the season.
They just need more time to develop with a hopefully healthier quarterback room leading the charge.
