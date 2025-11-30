UCF Running Back Says Goodbye To College Football
Despite UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery not producing much against No. 11 BYU, he said he was "kind of happy" after Saturday's loss, 41-21, that ended his collegiate career.
Montgomery ran the ball seven times for 29 yards, only six yards more than his lowest rushing total of the season against Houston on Nov. 7. Despite that, the Knights still got out to a 14-0 start through the first quarter against the Cougars before things fell back to earth for the whole team and No. 11 BYU pulled out ahead and did not look back.
All told, the running back tallied 705 rushing yards on 143 carries this season, leading the team.
"Hopefully, by now, when people say my name, they just say, 'Myles, that was the guy you can count on,' in anything," Montgomery said after the game. "So, hopefully, you guys got to say that about me, but like my legacy here is good season did not go as I wanted, but in the day, we had a good chance here."
Despite the mistakes during the BYU game that have brought an end to Montgomery's season, he remained excited about the futures of those who would still be on the team next season, like wide receiver Waden Charles and running back Agyeman Addae.
"We played really good today, and I'm so excited to see where the young guys are gonna go, like [Addae]," Montgomery said after the game.
As for Addae, who caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown and got a passing touchdown, he called Montgomery one of his "older brothers" alongside Jaden Nixon. He said he wants to "live up to hype," just like Montgomery did.
As for Montgomery himself, he said he is training for the 2026 NFL Draft, but he also still has his dream job on the table: becoming a sheriff. He said he is "doing a lot of things" with the Orange County Sheriff's Office this winter and has already secured sponsorship to go through the police academy.
"You don't make a change by sitting on the couch," Montgomery said, quoting his mother.
UCF Rules Out One More Ahead Of Matchup With No. 11 BYU
The UCF Knights are slated to miss one more player in their final regular-season game Saturday afternoon against No. 11 BYU.
Alongside the 10 players initially ruled out for the game on Wednesday, cornerback Jyaire Brown is set to miss Saturday afternoon's game.
After being available for the game on Wednesday and Thursday, Brown was downgraded to "out" on Friday. It is the LSU transfer's first missed game of the season.
Brown has played in all 11 games this season, though he has only started one of them. He's tallied seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.
On the same day as Brown's addition to the report, linebacker TJ Bullard was taken off, officially ruled available for Saturday afternoon.
As for No. 11 BYU, aside from the two players ruled out in its initial report, it is also set to miss starting offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho and a pair of reserve defensive tackles in Anisi Purcell and Ulavai Fetuli.
The Cougars' leading receiver, Chase Roberts, and backup nickelback Tayvion Beasley, were designated as game-time decisions.
The Knights and the Cougars are set to kick off in Provo at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
