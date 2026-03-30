Three Questions For The UCF Defense During Spring Practice

Spring football practice is dawning for the UCF Knights.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is looking to follow up his debut season as a Knight, in which he led his unit to finish in the top five in the Big 12 and top 40 in the nation in team defense last season.

So, here are three questions for Grinch and the UCF defense that spring practice could provide answers to:

1. Who can break into the backfield?

Aug 28, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Jacksonville State Gamecocks quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) is sacked by UCF Knights edge Nyjalik Kelly (9) during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Last season, the Knights ranked in the Top 50 in the nation and sixth in the Big 12 in team sacks. However, most of that pass-rush production graduated over this past offseason, including EDGE Malachi Lawrence, EDGE Nyjalik Kelly, linebacker Keli Lawson and linebacker Cole Kozlowski.

At EDGE, Sincere Edwards is slated to return after recording 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks playing in just six games last season. He is joined by Isaiah Nixon, whose three quarterback hurries are the most of any returning Knight. They are joined by transfers Ken Talley, Bruno Dall and L A Jessie Harrold.

At linebacker, UCF’s leading tackler Lewis Carter is back to lead the room. While he did not record as many tackles for loss as Kozlowski, he still managed to rack up four tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. Meanwhile, fellow returner Jayden Jennings (formerly McDonald) did not record a tackle for loss or sack last season. They are joined by transfers Jahleel Culbreath, Tackett Curtis and Rashad Henry.

2. Who can force turnovers?

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall (4) intercepts a pass during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While the Knights might not have been in the nation’s basement when it came to picking up turnovers, they were not among the best either.

Of UCF’s nine interceptions last season, a third of them came from one player, senior Phillip Dunnam, in a historic single-game performance. Of the Knights’ five players who recorded their eight forced fumbles, only Carter, who forced two, returns this season. The Knights ranked 67th in the nation and 10th in the Big 12 in interceptions, while they’re 89th in the nation and 14th in the Big 12 in fumble recoveries.

Given how much the interceptions tally skews toward one game, picking up turnovers was a struggle for UCF last season. Most of its defensive back group is back again this season, so Grinch and new cornerbacks coach David Overstreet II can spend more time working on how to do that. However, they are going to need to find some new players who can produce fumbles.

3. How long can the defense endure?

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Demari Henderson (8) and linebacker Cole Kozlowski (43) tackle BYU Cougars tight end Carsen Ryan (20) during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While the Knights were in the Top 50 in the nation in third-down conversion percentage defense last season, they were 94th in when it came to fourth downs.

Situational statistics like this one might not be the easiest things to simulate in practice, but one thing the two could have in common is defensive players' endurance and ability to be out on the field for long periods of time and still perform.

UCF's spring practice gets underway on March 31.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

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