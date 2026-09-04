Three Things We Learned From UCF's Season-Opening Blowout of Bethune-Cookman

The 2026 UCF football season is officially underway, and coach Scott Frost and the Knights kicked it off with a bang with a 67-point rout of Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night.

The blowout not only set a new program record for margin of victory, but it also tied the program record for the most points the Knights have scored in a single game with their 2017 game against Austin Peay, 73-33.

While Frost said following the game that his team did what it was supposed to do, "and not a lot more than that," there are at least a few things that Knights fans can learn from this game, three in fact:

1. A Relatively Clean Game

After an offseason in which mitigating offensive penalties, particularly pre-snap ones, was an oft-discussed topic, the Knights played a fairly clean game on Thursday night.

Only two of UCF's six total penalties during the game came before the snap: a pair of delay of game penalties that Frost said were intentional for punting purposes.

"We talked a lot about a lot of the early games that were happening in college football and having a lot of just sloppy penalties and mistakes," Frost said. "We didn't have very many of those, and that makes me happy."

The closest penalties came to haunting the Knights was when a combination of penalties, an ineligible receiver downfield that wiped out a touchdown, followed by a pass interference, lengthened what otherwise would have been a faster touchdown drive.

There was also an unsportsmanlike conduct early in the third quarter and a personal foul early in the fourth.

While it was not a laundry-free game for the Knights, the pre-snap issues that consistently plagued the offensive line last season were not seen to start 2026.

"We had a couple that really make me mad, and we're going to address those kind of a couple selfish decisions, but I thought we played pretty disciplined football," Frost said.

2. Beware of AB3 Overthrows

In his first game in a UCF uniform, quarterback Alonza Barnett III completed 11 of 18 passes for 158 yards with one touchdown, but also one interception.

That one interception came on an overthrow intended for wide receiver DayDay Farmer, and it was not the first time Barnett overthrew a receiver that night.

"Nobody hated that pick more than me, especially offense rolling like that, scoring, just can't have things like that," Barnett said.

While the game script ended up not requiring many deep passes for Barnett, he completed two of the four he tried against the Wildcats. Frost said the interception was a "user error," but that it was a mistake he could live with since it was one of UCF's "full-speed mistakes."

While Thursday night's game was not a close affair for very long, such mistakes have the potential to prove costly in closer games that could be coming down the line.

3. Running Back is a Plug 'n Play

One of the reasons Barnett did not need to pass deep very often was thanks to a dominant performance by the Knights' rushing attack.

Duke Watson got the scoring party started with a 64-yard touchdown run on the Knights' second play from scrimmage, and ended up finishing with 110 yards on seven carries.

"Once I seen that one hole, I already knew it was a touchdown, no matter what," Watson said after the game. "It feels good to be back, back playing football."

Landen Chambers may not have averaged double-digit yards per carry, but he still picked up 56 yards on six carries with a pair of touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Taevion Swint served as a threat both as a runner and receiver, rushing for 48 yards on four carries with a touchdown and catching his lone target of the night for a 16-yard play.

Outside of the Knights' three running backs listed on their depth chart, Barnett proved effective on option plays, rushing five times for a total of 20 yards gained yards and a touchdown, true freshman quarterback Rocco Marriott entered the game for a drive and rushed a couple of times for 18 yards and a touchdown, and running back Agyeman "AG" Addae broke out a a pair of 20+ yards runs that helped him log 74 yards on just four carries.

While future games may not have the flow that could lead to six different players scoring seven rushing touchdowns, the combination of Barnett, Watson, Chambers and Swint combined for 22 of the Knights' 38 running plays for the night and presented a diverse array of rushing threats that they can deploy throughout the season.

Next up for the Knights is a road test on Sep. 12 as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers. UCF is still in search of its first road win since Frost's return.

"It's just another test," Frost said. "You know, we passed this test. We're gonna have a harder one in a week.

"We're gonna have 12 chances to earn some respect. I think our players are looking forward to those opportunities, and man, every time we have a chance, we got to take advantage of it."

Catch more UCF news below:

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