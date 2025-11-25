Inside The Knights

How To Watch UCF Hoops Face Quinnipiac For Fourth Straight Win

See how to follow the UCF Knights Men's Hoops team as it tries to extend its active winning streak to four games.

Feb 11, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins watches during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 7:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: Mike O'Donnell)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 13.5-point favorite, according to OddsShark.

Series History: First Meeting

Quick Facts:

1. Another Mid-Major Contender

Quinnipiac Bobcats forward Amarri Monroe (2) brings the ball up court on a fast break against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Nov 23, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Quinnipiac Bobcats forward Amarri Monroe (2) brings the ball up court on a fast break against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Just like Oakland last week, Quinnipiac is another mid-major power making a trip to Addition Financial Arena to face the Knights. The Bobcats were projected to win their third consecutive MAAC regular-season title this preseason.

They are led by defending MAAC Player of the Year, senior forward Amarri Monroe, who was projected to defend that title this preseason. There is also guard Keith McKnight, whose 67.4% field goal percentage ranks 31st in the nation.

2. A Battle of Panther Hunters

Quinnipiac Bobcats guard Asim Jones (3) dribbles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half.
Nov 23, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Quinnipiac Bobcats guard Asim Jones (3) dribbles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Both the Knights and Bobcats are coming off wins over Pittsburgh to start off the 2025 Legends Classic. The Knights did it on Thursday in Daytona Beach, 77-67, while the Bobcats got theirs in the Steel City, 83-75.

The Bobcats got the edge over the Panthers thanks to getting slight advantages at the free-throw line and beyond the arc. The latter effort was mostly led by Monroe, who went 9-13 from the floor and 4-6 from three-point land, and another forward in sophomore Randall Grant, who went 5-7 from the floor and 3-3 from three.

Monroe ended up leading the team in scoring that night with 25 points and in steals, with four. Meanwhile, McKnight led at the glass with seven rebounds off the bench and got all the Bobcats' three blocks.

3. A New Honor

UCF forward Jamichael Stillwell became the first Knight to earn a new weekly honor the Big 12 is handing out this season: a weekly starting five.

Thanks to a pair of double-doubles last week against Oakland and Pittsburgh, Stillwell was named to the Big 12 starting five for week three alongside Kansas State guard P.J. Haggerty, Arizona forward Koa Peat, Arizona guard Jaden Bradley and Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey.

He is the second Knight to earn a weekly honor from the Big 12 in program history after Keyshawn Hall was a Newcomer of the Week last season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

