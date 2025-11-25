How To Watch UCF Hoops Face Quinnipiac For Fourth Straight Win
Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)
Tip-off: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 7:00 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Austin Lyon, Analyst: Mike O'Donnell)
Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels)
Odds: UCF is a 13.5-point favorite, according to OddsShark.
Series History: First Meeting
Quick Facts:
1. Another Mid-Major Contender
Just like Oakland last week, Quinnipiac is another mid-major power making a trip to Addition Financial Arena to face the Knights. The Bobcats were projected to win their third consecutive MAAC regular-season title this preseason.
They are led by defending MAAC Player of the Year, senior forward Amarri Monroe, who was projected to defend that title this preseason. There is also guard Keith McKnight, whose 67.4% field goal percentage ranks 31st in the nation.
2. A Battle of Panther Hunters
Both the Knights and Bobcats are coming off wins over Pittsburgh to start off the 2025 Legends Classic. The Knights did it on Thursday in Daytona Beach, 77-67, while the Bobcats got theirs in the Steel City, 83-75.
The Bobcats got the edge over the Panthers thanks to getting slight advantages at the free-throw line and beyond the arc. The latter effort was mostly led by Monroe, who went 9-13 from the floor and 4-6 from three-point land, and another forward in sophomore Randall Grant, who went 5-7 from the floor and 3-3 from three.
Monroe ended up leading the team in scoring that night with 25 points and in steals, with four. Meanwhile, McKnight led at the glass with seven rebounds off the bench and got all the Bobcats' three blocks.
3. A New Honor
UCF forward Jamichael Stillwell became the first Knight to earn a new weekly honor the Big 12 is handing out this season: a weekly starting five.
Thanks to a pair of double-doubles last week against Oakland and Pittsburgh, Stillwell was named to the Big 12 starting five for week three alongside Kansas State guard P.J. Haggerty, Arizona forward Koa Peat, Arizona guard Jaden Bradley and Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey.
He is the second Knight to earn a weekly honor from the Big 12 in program history after Keyshawn Hall was a Newcomer of the Week last season.
