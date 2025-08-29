UCF Fan on Field Gets Lit Up By Security During Lightning Delay

SI

A UCF fan ran on the field during a lightning delay.
The UCF Knights hosted the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Thursday night in a very soggy season-opener for both teams. The start of the game was delayed due to weather, and then there was another lightning delay during the second quarter that left the student body so bored that they were doing a conga line around the stadium.

Unsurprisingly, that wasn't enough to keep everyone entertained, so a few fans ran out onto the field—which would have been dangerous enough without security chasing them.

The good news is none of the fans were struck by lightning. The bad news is that one of the fans got absolutely destroyed by security while trying to evade capture. The fan made a couple decent moves, but clearly miscounted the men and got lit up before being escorted off the field.

And here's the All-22 view which doesn't really add much beyond mood.

A few members of the security team are going to get singled out during film review on Monday.

