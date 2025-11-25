UCF Forward Earns A New Big 12 Conference Honor
UCF Knights forward Jamchael Stillwell played his way into program history this week.
The Milwaukee transfer was named to the Big 12's Starting Five for week three of the 2025-26 season, marking the first time this season a Knight has received a Big 12 weekly honor.
It marks the second time a UCF player has earned a weekly honor from the conference after Keyshawn Hall was named the Big 12's Newcomer of the Week on Jan. 20 after his 40-point game, the third-highest scoring game by a UCF player in its Division l era, in the Knights' Arizona State win over Arizona State, 95-89, and getting 11 rebounds and a late go-ahead layup in a close loss to No. 10 Houston, 69-68.
This is the Big 12's first season naming a weekly starting five, an honor that is voted on by a media panel and automatically includes the conference's player and newcomer of the week within it.
Stillwell earned two double-doubles this week, the first being a 20-point, 14-rebound game against Oakland last Monday. Stillwell said the game was personal to him, as the Golden Grizzlies eliminated him and current UCF teammate Themus Fulks' Milwaukee squad from the Horizon League tournament last season. This led to him approaching the game with "an aggressive mindset."
He followed that up by scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in the Knights' victory over Pittsburgh, 77-67, in the Legends Classic in Daytona Beach. UCF coach Johnny Dawkins called Stillwell the Knights' "glue guy" following the game.
"He does so many things for us, both offensively and defensively," Dawkins said. "He's the ultimate warrior. He's a great competitor."
Stillwell leads the Knights at the glass so far this season with 50 total rebounds, averaging 8.3 per game, and in steals, with eight to his name. He is fourth on the team in scoring with 65 points, averaging 10.8 per game.
"He's our leader," Dawkins said. "He's one of the guys on our team that makes us go, and so I'm really happy that he's with us."
Stillwell and the Knights take the court once again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Addition Financial Arena to host Quinnipiac.
Catch up on more UCF news below:
UCF Hoops Turns Heads After Legends Classic Win Over Pittsburgh
Three Key Takeaways From UCF's Win in Daytona Beach
UCF Flips Four-Star Quarterback Away From James Madison, Fending Off Missouri