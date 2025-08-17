Three Four-Star Recruits Scheduled To Visit UCF
The UCF Knights men's basketball team is back on the recruiting trail.
With the 2025-26 squad all assembled, thanks to the transfer portal, coach Johnny Dawkins and his staff are now in search of the next college basketball stars in the class of 2026. As of this writing, the Knights have three official visits scheduled throughout September.
1. Sep. 5: Christian Gibson
The first of these recruits to step on campus is shooting guard Christian Gibson. Originally from Houston, he is rated a four-star and ranked the No. 8 shooting guard overall and No. 2 player in Tennessee by 247Sports. He is also ranked No. 58 on the ESPN100 list.
He is coming off a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League in which he averaged 21.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game. He also recorded 14 steals, 26 assists and 46 of 57 from the free-throw line in his 14 games of action.
He is playing his senior season at Tennessee Collegiate Academy.
2. Sep. 13: Anthony Brown
Anthony "Ant" Brown Jr., a 6-foot-1-inch point guard from the Washington D.C. metro area, or DMV, is rated as a four-star and the No. 14 point guard of the class of 2026 by 247Sports. He also slots in at No. 49 on the ESPN100 list.
Brown is coming off a Nike EYBL season in which he played 15 games and over 400 minutes on the court, averaging 18.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He went 55/66 from the charity stripe, shot 29 percent from the three and shot 40.7 percent overall.
Brown is playing his senior season at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C.
3. Sep. 20: Kayden Allen
Originally from the Atlanta Metro Area, combo guard Kayden Allen is coming off a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League season that saw him play 269 minutes across 12 games, averaging 20.8 points per game, the fifth-most in the league. He hit 75.8 percent of his free throws, 31.9 percent of his threes and shot 46.6 percent overall. He also recorded 25 assists and six steals.
According to 247Sports, Allen is a four-star and is ranked the No. 22 small forward, the No. 11 recruit out of Florida and the No. 51 recruit overall of the class of 2026. He also slots in at No. 72 on the ESPN100 list.
Allen originally left Montverde Academy for Zephyrhills Christian Academy, butMADE Hoops' Brian Reichert reported on Thursday that he transferred again and will instead play his senior season for Long Island Lutheran High School (LuHi).
-
As for this season's Knights, they hit the court together for the first time on Oct. 21 for an exhibition game against Duke.
Catch up on UCF News below:
UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins Will Face Alma Mater in 2025
UCF Men's Hoops Set To Compete in Legends Classic
UCF Offensive Coordinator Gives Latest Update on Former Hoops Players