Inside The Knights

Johnny Dawkins Provides Insight On UCF's Close Win Over Cincinnati

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins speaks with the media following the Knights' win over Cincinnati, 73-72.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins Postgame Presser vs. Cincinnati
UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins Postgame Presser vs. Cincinnati

In this story:

UCF KnightsCincinnati Bearcats

Watch more UCF videos below:

UCF Guards Detail Knights' Close Win Against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Coach Wes Miller Dissects Bearcats' Loss To UCF

UCF Kicker Recounts Hula Bowl Experience

Published
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Share on XFollow itsBrysonTurner
Home/Videos