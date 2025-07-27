Three Important Questions For UCF Football As Fall Camp Begins
The UCF Knights football team reports for fall camp on Sunday at 2 p.m.
As a new season dawns and the Knights reunite for their last stretch of preparation before their season-opener on Aug. 28, here are three questions that will need to be answered in between now and then:
1. Who is going to be the starting quarterback?
Back at Big 12 Media Days, coach Scott Frost said he could "go into the season with any one of the three and feel good" about them winning games, but he is going to have to make a choice. Even if it comes down to right before the season-opener, this next month of practice will become the difference maker of who will lead the Knights' offense out onto the field this season.
2. Can the rushing defense continue its momentum from 2024?
The Knights' rushing defense was one of the few bright spots last season. So, with a new defensive coordinator in Alex Grinch, a new EDGE coach in Mike Dawson and different defensive tackles, can the Knights keep it up this season and provide a stable foundation that the rest of the team can build off of?
3. Will the new team come together?
With 70 new players on the team, as Frost said during Big 12 Media Days, fall practice will mark the Knights' last chance to shore up their team chemistry on the field before the season-opener. Did the offseason programs, vlogs and podcasts help quickly foster a cohesive unit?
