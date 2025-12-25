What UCF Found Under Its Christmas Tree This Year

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from UCF Knights on SI!

In commemoration of the holiday season, here are three things UCF fans have received under their metaphorical black and gold Christmas trees this holiday season.

1. A Historic Hoops Start

UCF will take an 11-1 record into its Big 12 opener against Kansas on January 3rd. Best start in program history for the Knights, who have only lost to Vanderbilt this season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 23, 2025

Men's Basketball coach Johnny Dawkins has gotten the Knights off to a start to remember for the 2025-26 season. Their win on Tuesday over Florida Atlantic, 85-80, got UCF to 11-1, its official best start in program history.

Even if NCAA sanctions, which vacated a 14-0 start in 2010-11, were not a factor, this season is still the best start Dawkins has had in his tenure in Orlando, which is now on its 10th season.

The Knights are also in the top 10 in the nation in offensive rebounds, thanks in large part to forward Jamichael Stillwell, who ranks 10th in the nation individually in offensive rebounds per game. UCF is also 11th in the nation in three-point percentage, and its own guard, Themus Fulks, is a top 10 player in the nation in assists.

"I think our staff have done an amazing job of continuing to develop our players throughout the whole summer, even through to now, and you see guys improving," Dawkins said on Tuesday. "As we continue to move forward into the season, you see guys still growing, and that's what you want to see. That just doesn't happen by luck."

2. A Pair Of Wide Receivers

Unfinished business!! Let’s run it back Knight Nation… ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/XBbIh3hsQy — Waden “Woo” Charles🌴 (@takeemdeep9_) December 4, 2025

Last offseason, the Knights needed to replace all of its production in the wide receiver room. They need not worry about that this offseason.

UCF's leading wide receiver, Duane Thomas Jr., confirmed his return to the Knights for his senior season in an X post on Christmas Eve. He is joined by Waden Charles, a freshman who announced his return for his sophomore season earlier this month.

Thomas caught 53 passes for 528 yards and also ran 14 times for 45 yards, though he never scored a touchdown. Charles, meanwhile, caught 26 passes for 290 yards, though 162 of them came in the last three games.

3. Two New Position Coaches

The holidays can be a time of reunions. Just ask UCF defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who has crossed paths with both of the position coaches who were reportedly set to get hired by the Knights this month.

On Dec. 17, North Dakota State's Will Johnson was reported as the Knights' hire for defensive backs coach, reuniting him with Grinch for the first time since he was a graduate assistant under him at USC in 2023.

Then, on Dec. 22, former Wisconsin offensive line coach AJ Blazek was reported to be taking the same job for the Knights. Blazek and Grinch were both on the Badgers' staff under coach Like Fickell in 2023.

