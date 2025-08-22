Ticket Sales Show UCF Students Are Excited For This Football Season
The UCF Knights' season is officially less than a week away, with tons of buzz surrounding the team. It was recently reported that Cam Fancher will be the starting quarterback. The news came as a shock because multiple media outlets and fans projected Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson to win the job. Scott Frost hasn't made an official announcement yet, but one is expected before the season officially begins.
Regardless, there is excitement around the university as student tickets have all been claimed just minutes after it officially opened.
It speaks testimony to the loyalty of the fanbase, but also the encouragement of Frost's return to the program. Before his departure, he led the Knights to their first and only undefeated season at 13-0. However, the team is completely different, with over 60 newcomers.
Frost has a ton of different weapons and personalities at his disposal, so to find the right mix was going to take some time to figure out.
The team has the components to have a strong defense, especially with John Walker and Malachi Lawrence returning from injuries. They'll also have a great running game with Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon expected to share duties on the field.
The Knights' fanbase will also see a completely new team on the field, but they are optimistic about seeing the same success with Frost back in the driving seat.
