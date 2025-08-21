UCF Has Reportedly Named A Starting Quarterback
The UCF Knights have their starting quarterback, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Florida Atlantic transfer Cam Fancher is set to be named the Knights' starting quarterback, sources told Zenitz Monday morning.
Fancher has been in a three-way competition with Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson and returner Jacurri Brown since the spring. Following Monday's practice, Frost spoke about his experience over his competitors. Fancher has recorded 34 total college football games, starting 26, between his time at Marshall and Florida Atlantic, compared to Brown's 18 games with five starts and Jackson's 16 games with six starts.
"I think early on, you know, he did the best job of getting in the huddle, having commands, making the calls precisely, and helping everybody else get lined up, and that speaks to the experience level," Frost said on Monday. "He's just played more ball."
It is unknown at this time whether Fancher getting the starting nod only applies to the Knights' season opener or the entire season. Frost raised the possibility of the competition extending into the regular season following Monday's practice.
"We'll have a longer prep for Game Two, and then a bye week before Game Three, so we'll have a little time to catch up, but I'm not even sure that we decide it completely before Game One," Frost said. "We're just going to make the best decision we can and ride with it."
Fancher is coming off one lone season at Florida Atlantic, in which he was voted a team captain, where he completed 126 passes for 1,528 yards and six touchdowns. He was also a rushing threat, with 99 carries for 365 yards and three touchdowns.
Fancher only ended up playing nine games last season, with it getting cut short after he was carted off the field late in the first quarter on Nov. 7 against East Carolina with a broken collarbone. This has led to him getting put on the Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list.
Fancher also threw six interceptions, equaling his number of touchdowns, and fumbled the ball four times, two of which were recovered by the defense. Though it should be noted that the Owls fired their offensive line coach, Ed Warinner, mid-season last November, three days following Fancher's injury.
Fancher takes his first game snaps in a UCF uniform in the Knights' season-opener next Thursday against Jacksonville State at 7 p.m.
