Scott Frost Believes The UCF Knights Can Repeat History
The UCF Knights are less than two weeks away from kickoff. It's a period of uncertainty with Scott Frost and the roster, but tons of excitement at the same time. They're viewed as a bottom-half team by some media outlets, but the team has a chance to surprise all the doubters.
The Knights have a tough schedule coming up, with 10 of their 12 opponents ranked higher, but Frost believes this new team has a chance to repeat history.
The university held its annual "Countdown to Kickoff Luncheon," with Frost, the staff, and players celebrating the upcoming season. The Knights have had underwhelming seasons in recent years, but there's new hope for the program.
In 2017, Frost's final season with the Knights before his return, the team went undefeated at 13-0 and won the Peach Bowl. It remains the only year the program ever saw such success. Quarterback McKenzie Milton led the offense, completing 265 of 395 passes for 4,037 yards along with 37 touchdowns. He finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting. Frost was the deserving recipient of the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award.
The Knights were among the best in multiple offensive categories, which was the main reason for their success. The defense didn't hold up as well, but came up with big plays in moments that mattered.
Years have gone, but Frost believes this current Knights team can reach those same heights.
"We can do that again," he said. "We're on our way to doing that again, I can feel it in the locker room. The fun we're having and the amount of joy being around each other, but it's going to take constant work. What those guys had in 2016-17, I want that for you so bad too."
Frost is installing belief in a team that isn't getting much credit and that could take the Knights a long way. However, some questions remain, such as who will be the starting quarterback? Frost, the staff, and players believe they have a chance to do something special this upcoming season, but that will only be proven on the field.
"We're going to get it there in three ways," he said. "It's got to be gratitude, sacrifice, and hard work."
