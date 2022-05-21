Skip to main content

UCF Softball Live Blog: Knights Versus Wolverines

The UCF Softball team plays host to Michigan, and here's the continuous update on what's happening at "The Plex" from start to finish.

12:19 - Ground out to second, with the runner from first moving over to second. Two outs in the inning for Michigan.

12:17 - Woodall with an excellent pitch. Stikeout for the UCF starting pitcher. One on and one out for Michigan.

12:15 - Carson is ruled safe at first base. One on and nobody out for the Wolverines during the top of the fourth inning.

12:14 - Close play at first base, official review is now taking place. 

12:13 - Michigan up in the top of the fourth. Woodall still on the mound for the Knights. Batters four, five and six due up.

12:08 - After Searcy earns a walk, cody goes down looking. After three innings, It's still the Wolverines 1-0 over the Knights.

12:07 A bunt attempt leads to an easy out. Now Searcy is battling with nobody on and two outs.

12:02 - Micaela Macario strikes out to lead off the third.

11:56 - Ground ball to second, inning over for Michigan. UCF needs to get something going in the bottom of the third inning.

11:55 - Back-to-back, Searcy gets the second out down at third. Sharp ground ball thrown over to first for the out. Two outs for Michigan.

11:55 - Line out to third base. One down for Michigan in the top of the third inning.

11:54 - Woodall is already at 46 pitches. That could become a factor.

11:49 - Michigan gets out of the inning after a line out to second. UCF still trails 1-0 as we head to the top of the third inning.

11:47 - Johneisha Rowe rips one that's just off the shortstop's glove. It's a single for Rowe. Two on and two outs for the Knights.

11:46 - Another fielder's choice. Two outs for the Knights.

11:44 - With a fielder's choice, Ashleigh Griffin makes it to first but Doherty is out at second.

11:41 - To lead off the bottom of the second inning, Shannon Doherty rips a single up the middle. 

11:35 - Woodall gets out of the jam with an easy comebacker to the mound. After one-and-a-half innings, it's the Wolverines leading 1-0 over the Knights.

11:32 - Two out hit to left field. Michigan on the board first, 1-0 over UCF.

11:29 - Huge strikeout for Woodall. Now two out with runners on first and second for Michigan.

11:27 - Now Michigan has two runners on (spoke too soon). Woodall has lost some of her control.

11:23 - One up and one down for Michigan. Woodall is really keeping the Wolverines off balance with her selection of pitches.

11:19 - Yesterday's hero with two home runs, Jada Cody, strikes out to end the bottom half of the first inning. Wolverines back to the batters box next.

11:17 - The second hitter, Kennedy Searcy, lines out to first base. Two outs for the Knights.

11:16 - Volpe grounds out to third base. One out for the Knights.

11:15 - After scoring three runs on Friday, leading off for the Knights will be Allyse Volpe

11:11 - Three up and three down for UCF starting pitcher Kama Woodall. The right handed pitcher was completely dominant against Michigan during the first inning. 

11:09 - Two up, two down for Michigan. The wolverines starting slow.

Orlando - 11:05 - First inning, Michigan is up to bat. 

