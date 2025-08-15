UCF Knights Offer Latest Update On Quarterback Competition
Just two weeks remain before the UCF Knights' season-opener, and their quarterback battle remains undecided.
Following Thursday's practice, offensive coordinator Steve Cooper said at this point in fall camp, the three contenders, Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson, returner Jacurri Brown and Florida Atlantic transfer Cam Fancher, are working on different situations like a four-minute offense, two-minute offense and red zone.
"So we get a lot of those things in, so each guy gets... we schedule it out, so those guys are getting reps and opportunities," Cooper said. "So, that's still ongoing. You know, the great thing about the quarterback position right now, with those three guys, we feel really good about all three."
The competition could even go into the first weeks of the season, with Cooper saying the team is "open for everything right now."
"The cool thing for us is we still have a lot more to dive into, in relationship to situational football, and that's really where the quarterback evaluation piece is going," Cooper said.
As for individual quarterbacks, Cooper said Fancher has been a "quick learner" and does a good job managing the huddle and "all the operation things." Meanwhile, he said Jackson has made strides in getting comfortable with the offense and has arm talent. However, he made a point to point out that all three quarterbacks have game experience, which he called "a major benefit" for the position group.
Cooper said the Knights will shift their attention toward their Aug. 28 opener against Jacksonville State "very soon," but for now, "it's still a blend right now of working on us and the situations and getting prepared for the season."
Big 12 To Provide Football and Hoops Availability Reports This Season
The UCF Knights football and basketball teams will have injury reports starting this season.
The Big 12 Conference announced a new policy Wednesday afternoon that mandates all conference football, men's basketball and women's basketball teams to provide "player availability reports" that will be publicly viewable.
This policy only applies to conference matchups. So, while the Knights get their season underway against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28, their first player availability report will not come out until their Week 5 matchup against Kansas State on Sep. 27, their conference opener.
The Big 12 becomes the last of the Power Four conferences to implement the practice. The Big Ten introduced them in 2023, the SEC did so in 2024 and the ACC announced their implementation of them in July. The reports are intended to limit harassment of athletes, coaches and staff by sports bettors seeking inside information.
Football teams will have reports come out daily starting three days before each game, with the final one releasing 90 minutes before kickoff. Players will be designated as "available," "probable," "questionable," "doubtful" or "out."
For basketball teams, reports will only be provided the night before a game and 90 minutes before tip-off. Players will be designated as "available," "game-time decision" or "out."
All reports will be housed on Big12Sports.com.
“It’s got to be done the right way," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said to the Arizona Daily Star about the concept at Big 12 Media Days. "It’s got to have the right model and approach. But I think it’s very valuable."
