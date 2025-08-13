UCF Moving Closer To Naming Defensive Starters For Season Opener
While the UCF Knights quarterback battle has become one of the biggest stories out of fall camp, the defense has been having position battles of its own.
Following Monday's practice, Alex Grinch, UCF's defensive coordinator and safeties coach, broke down the unit's biggest defensive battles as it begins to focus on preparing for the Aug. 28 season opener against Jacksonville State.
"As we rep these guys right now, it's not equal opportunity," Grinch said. "Where we're looking at the lens of who are those top 11, or the 11 we can put behind them, and then, in the best case scenario, you got to get a few more guys that could go in."
1. Safety
Grinch coaches the safeties himself and said there was not as much separation as he'd anticipated.
He called Florida Atlantic transfer Phil Dunnam "consistent from both an effort standpoint and execution standpoint."
Returning from injury, Braeden Marshall was "a bright spot this fall."
Grunch said he's "taking a look" at Demari Henderson and Syracuse transfer Jaeden Gould.
"Their best plays are all playing good enough," Grinch said of the duo.
Meanwhile, Grinch said he's seen "some flashes" from LSU transfer Jyaire Brown, specifically at the nickelback spot, and returning sophomore Christian Peterson.
"Probably not as much separation as sometimes it is," Grinch said. "Sometimes that's a good thing, you know. And it'd be easier as a coach, but there is separation. But then you got to look at it through the other lens and say, 'Well, we got some pieces of puzzle that we play.'"
2. Cornerback
It is not just at safety. With Antione Jackson back in the fold in the cornerback room, there is competition there as well. Other corners include Syracuse transfer Jayden Bellamy and Brown transfer Isaiah Reed.
However, the competition across the secondary, not just the corners, is not necessarily about who is going to start a game.
"We want the competition, and some of that competition is not just for the one line; it may be a little bit more clear to define in terms of the one line and where guys are at," Grinch said.
Instead, it's more about "the three," Grinch said, which means who is the third player going into the game in a position when one of the two starters needs to be switched off.
"Who's that next guy going into the game, and then who's the next guy going in after that, and are we willing to go past that line?" Grinch said.
This makes most of the defensive battles less about who starts and more about how deep a position group can go.
3. Next Men Up on Defensive Line
This line of thinking continues into the defensive line.
Grinch said he's been "really impressed by some edge guys." Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly, whom Grinch named, already have experience that cements them as favorites to start. However, behind them are the likes of Sincere Edwards, Jamaal Johnson and Isaiah Nixon.
Similarly, the defensive tackle group already has the likes of John Walker, RJ Jackson Jr. and Horace Lockett, but should they need to be switched off, there is Derrick LeBlanc, Rodney Lora, Jefferson Lafontant and more.
"That competition is critical, not just for who runs out the first half," Grinch said.
Catch up on more UCF News below:
UCF's Antoine Jackson Has One Huge Advantage Entering This Season
UCF Offensive Coordinator Gives Latest Update On Tight End Competition
Scott Frost Gives Update On UCF Quarterback Battle After First Scrimmage