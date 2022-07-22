UCF's Jada Cody Playing for USA National Team

UCF Knight Jada Cody has earned a call-up to the USA Women’s National Team for the Japan All-Star Series from Aug. 6-9.

She became the first UCF student athlete in softball program history to be selected to Team USA, according to UCF Athletics .

Cody said in a statement that it is an honor and privilege to be the first Knight wearing the U.S. softball jersey.

"This is a moment I will cherish,” Cody said via UCF Athletics. “All of the hard work and dedication is turning into reality; my little 7-year-old dream is starting to unfold."

In 2022, she led the Knights with a .361 batting average and a 1.140 OPS, adding 15 home runs in the span with a single season record of 75 RBI. She was also named an All-American and member of the D1Softball’s First Team and Softball America’s Second Team.

Most recently, the U.S. National Team played at the World Games, winning the gold medal, with UCF Head Coach Cindy Ball-Malone serving as an assistant coach.

Ball-Malone said in a statement that she is excited to see Cody as the first Knight to represent Team USA and that the utility player out of Murrieta (Calif.) Murrieta Mesa is prepared and has the abilities to compete against the best in the world.

“I absolutely love that Jada gets to play this part in growing our game and bring invaluable knowledge back to her teammates,” Ball-Malone said.

Congratulations and good luck to Cody and Team USA!

