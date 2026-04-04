While the UCF football and basketball teams might now be out of season, that does not mean there are no Knights in action.

In UCF's athletics history, during the spring semester (excluding basketball, which is a winter sport), no more than six teams have ever qualified for the NCAA Tournament or Championships in a single year. However, as of April 4, seven UCF teams have achieved Top 25 rankings, putting them in position for postseason bids.

Learn more about these seven teams below:

SEVEN Top-25 teams for UCF this week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AGHk2QKDBG — UCF Knights 🌴 (@UCFKnights) April 1, 2026

1. Baseball

UCF’s Javier Crespo (20) throws the ball against Stetson, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Melching Field in DeLand. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The UCF Baseball team ( got off to a shaky start this season in non-conference play, blowing a three-run lead in the ninth to No. 20 Miami and losing a series to South Florida.

However, since the calendar flipped from February to March, the Knights have gone on a 15-2 run, including a 9-1 start to conference play that's propelled them to the top of the Big 12 standings and to No. 23 in the nation.

As of April 1, UCF ranks 38th in the nation and second in the Big 12 in team earned run average. This is thanks in part to starting pitcher Matt Sauser, whose 0.64 ERA after pitching in five games leads the nation.

Coach Rich Wallace, who led the Knights to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years in 2024, is attempting to make it back to the dance after not qualifying for the Big 12 Tournament last season.

The No. 23 Knights are in Morgantown for Easter weekend, playing No. 11 West Virginia. Despite an early injury to Braden Smith, the Knights shut out the Mountaineers in Game 1, 5-0.

2. Softball

This week in the polls ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ZXFjH6QNRq — UCF Softball (@UCF_Softball) March 31, 2026

The UCF Softball team (30-10, 8-6 Big 12) is in the midst of an offensive surge over its last five games, outscoring Houston and Utah by a combined score of 75-10.

The No. 22 Knights got off to a hot start in Big 12 play by taking two of three against a No.12-ranked Oklahoma State, and while they only went a combined 1-5 against Baylor and No. 3 Texas Tech, they still rank 13th in the nation in ERA and fifth in the nation in double plays.

Coach Cindy Ball-Malone is trying to lead the Knights to a sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

3. Men's Tennis

SENIOR KNIGHT SWEEP ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/bVGJ8Px88s — UCF Men's Tennis (@UCF_MTennis) April 3, 2026

In two seasons on the job, UCF Men's Tennis coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess has yet to miss an NCAA Tournament, even leading the Knights to their first Sweet 16 in program history last season. This time around, he is looking to make it three tournament appearances after starting at No. 14 in the ITA rankings back in January.

The Knights (18-4, 4-2 Big 12) are currently ranked 15th in the nation as they travel to wrap up their regular season against No. 9 Arizona and No. 26 Arizona State on April 9 and 12, respectively. Following that, they host the Big 12 Tournament at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona from April 16 to 18.

4. Women's Tennis

SENIOR DAY DUB ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/EBp0iO3K6C — UCF Women's Tennis (@UCF_WTennis) April 4, 2026

Despite being made up of mostly underclassmen, the No. 19 UCF Women's Tennis team is among a group of schools clustered at the top of the Big 12 standings with one weekend to go in the regular season, in position to potentially once again capture a share of the regular season conference title like last season.

Coach Bryan Koniecko has led the Knights to six NCAA Tournament appearances since his arrival in 2017 and looks to make it seven this time around.

After finishing up the regular season on the road against Cincinnati and West Virginia on April 10 and 12, respectively, the Knights host the Big 12 Tournament at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona from April 15 to 18.

5. Rowing

TWO DAYS OF FIRST-PLACE FINISHES! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/6o0xOK9XQi — UCF Rowing (@UCF_Rowing) April 4, 2026

In just two seasons under coach Mara Allen, the UCF Rowing program went from finishing in third place in The American’s rowing championship to its highest finish in the NCAA Championship in program history.

In Year 3, the Knights were ranked out of the gate, and heading into the Ohio State Invite, they managed to reach their highest ranking in program history at No. 12 in the nation. In Columbus, they swept all eight of their races over the two-day regatta, beating the likes of No. 19 North Carolina and No. 20 Ohio State.

The Knights return home to Lake Pickett on April 17 and 18 for the Orlando Invite.

6. Women's Golf

Coach Mo Classic Champion 🏆



Pimpisa earns her 3rd first place finish pic.twitter.com/DnsOEofHCw — UCF Women's Golf (@UCF_WGolf) March 31, 2026

The UCF Women's Golf team has been a pillar of consistency for over a decade now during the tenure of coach Emily Marron, making it to the NCAA Regionals 10 times since her arrival in 2012, and even if the team did not make the tournament, an individual did.

This season, the Knights have maintained a Top 20 ranking in the nation ever since entering it back in October. They currently sit in No. 13 after finishing in a third straight Top 3 finish as a team at the Coach Mo Classic in St. Augustine. Though one of their own, senior Pimpisa "Sandwich" Sisutham, ended up tying for the individual title thanks to finishing at 4-under, the third individual first-place finish of her career, which helped her earn a Big 12 Golfer of the Week honor.

UCF just has one more tournament, the Huntington Bank Collegiate in Dallas, Texas, on April 6 and 7, before it plays in the Big 12 Tournament, also in Dallas, on April 23 to 25.

7. Track and Field

A dominating evening for Lexi ⚔️



Lexi's 5000m:

✦ New PR (16:18.50)

✦ Event Win

✦ No. 2 All-Time at UCF pic.twitter.com/EHuXayP3vh — UCF Track & Field/XC (@UCF_Track) April 4, 2026

The UCF Track and Field team has carved a space for itself in the Big 12, capturing individual titles in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4x400m relay. Though it has found itself in the back end or outside of the Top 10 during Big 12 Championships since joining the conference.

However, after finishing 15th in the Big 12 Indoor Championships, the Knights have gotten off to a hot start in the outdoor season, coming in at No. 16 in the USTFCCCA's rankings, their highest since Week 3 of the 2024 season. The ranking comes mostly thanks to senior Antoinette Galloway running the third-fastest 100-meter hurdles in the nation so far this season and senior Jazmen Newberry running the third-fastest 200-meter dash in the nation so far this season.

The Knights are fresh off the Florida Relays, which were headlined by junior Alexandra Raquet winning the 5K with the second-fastest personal best in the outdoor version of the event in program history.

UCF returns to the track once again on April 10 and 11 for the USF Invitational.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

Three Questions For the UCF Offense (And Special Teams) During Spring Practice

Three Questions For The UCF Defense During Spring Practice

Johnny Dawkins Getting Contract Extension