UCF Women’s Soccer Clinches AAC Regular Season Title

UCF Women’s Soccer clinched the American Athletic Conference championship!

UCF Women’s Soccer won 1-0 against the Houston Cougars to clinch the American Athletic Conference regular season title on Sunday.

"It's really just a team effort, I think we're very balanced, the whole team is just amazing," head coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak said via UCF Athletics.

In a match marked by Senior Day festivities, it was fifth-year senior Kristen Scott who scored the only goal of the contest. The forward now has nine goals in the season, one off her career-best 10 she set last year.

This is the first AAC regular season title for the Knights since 2017 and the fourth overall under Roberts Sahaydak. In 2013, the team also took home the AAC Tournament trophy.

The Knights will conclude their regular season play in Tampa on Thursday to face the South Florida Bulls. The Black and Gold will then host the AAC tournament semifinals and finals on Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 at the UCF Soccer Complex.

