1-on-1 Interivew: UCF Quarterback Recruit Dylan Rizk

The UCF Knights have long since wrapped up the commitment of quarterback Dylan Rizk . The talented signal caller plays for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons, a team that plays a big-time schedule, including hosting traditional power Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic to open the 2022 season.

Before that game, he's been preparing. Like most young football players, he's still fine tuning his body.

"Like, we had a little break. Five-day break, I gained weight. Then, we’ve been practicing. I haven’t been drinking much water. I’ll pick up the weight in like five seconds, so it will be fine.”

Switching over to football skills, Rizk has been working his craft.

"Along with my coach, my quarterback coach, I’ve been working on footwork and just staying balanced through all my throws. Last year, sometimes I’d fall off. Sometimes like that. So really, I’ve just been perfecting the ability to throw with balance.

“I’ve also been watching a lot of film."

When asked about his best attribute as a signal caller, Rizk gave an answer that will pay dividends down the line.

“A lot of people tell me that I have good energy. I’m a good leader. When something bad happens, I respond well. When something bad happens, I don’t let that affect my play. I have grit. I’m really proud of that.”

Moving over to how he’s communicating with the UCF coaching staff, Rizk gave an update on that as well.

“Yeah, I’ve been talking to Coach Chip (Lindsey) almost every day. I mean, he just sent me the official offer thing which was awesome. So that offer is officially official (laughing).

“I talk to Coach Gus (Malzahn) sometimes. So, yeah, I’m always staying in contact. I’ll probably go up there (to UCF) soon. Not sure when, but I definitely want to go up there soon.”

Being UCF’s committed quarterback recruit, Rizk is also trying to help the recruiting cause for the Knights. That includes a prime tight end target that was once committed to Florida State.

“Yeah, I’ve been talking to a few guys. I’ve been talking to this one tight end right now. (Randy) Pittman. I’ve been talking to him a little bit. I’d love for him to come over. I really want Pittman to come to UCF.”

He’s also trying to recruit other prospects to play for the Knights, but he’s ready to get rolling with his own high school football season and getting better before enrolling at UCF. So now that's Rizk's priority.

“I mean, our practices (at Cardinal Gibbons) are really intense. I think I’ll be ready for UCF, personally. The way our coaches train here. They’ve sent a lot of kids to college. So, I think they are really preparing me well.

To that point of heading off to college, here’s what Rizk said about becoming a member of UCF.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to get to UCF. I really wanted to early enroll, but my school won’t let me. I think I’ll have to wait until next year.”

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram