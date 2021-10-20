    • October 20, 2021
    Checking in With Bo Mascoe, Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker at Kissimmee Osceola

    Here’s a look at three great class of 2023 prospects from Osceola High School.
    Kissimmee, Fla. - One of the best prep football programs in Florida would be last season’s 8A state runner up, Osceola High School, located just south of Orlando.

    With national recruits like Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker along the defensive line, as well as blossoming cornerback prospect Bo Mascoe, this is a team that’s primed to make another run at the 8A state championship with these three talented prospects helping to lead a very good defense.

    While at an Osceola practice, it was obvious that all three of these young men were working to get better and had actually improved since the summer months. Here are thoughts about all three of these young men based on practice.

    Derrick LeBlanc

    Derrick LeBlanc, Defensive End, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

    Vitals: 6’5”, 253 pounds

    Position: Defensive End

    Evaluation: From seeing LeBlanc last year, this spring and now in October, he’s improved his quickness and hand placement when rushing the passer. Even better, his flexibility and first step are definitely better than even six months prior.

    Watching LeBlanc come off the edge and bend is really unique. For a 6’5” player, he can ‘run the hoop’ as they say when speed rushing.

    LeBlanc’s base proved to be lower than previously noticed, and it probably helped him when engaging a blocker as he did a good job with a variety of power rush moves during drills.

    LeBlanc has offers from across the country, and with how he’s trending on the gridiron there’s no reason to believe his stock will do anything but rise.

    Bo Mascoe

    Bo Mascoe, Cornerback, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

    Vitals: 5’11”, 185 pounds

    Position: Cornerback

    Evaluation: Natural back pedal; changes direction with fluidity. His length represents the ability of a nickel cornerback quite well, and he already played field cornerback for his high school team so that would be two positions he can play at the college level.

    As an athlete, Mascoe substantiated the fact that he could place one foot in the ground and go full speed shortly thereafter. During backpedal drills, he also kept a solid base and moved with his feet and not by way of using his arms or any other part of his body. Mascoe looked very comfortable with any form of a backpedal drill, which can be difficult to do while in a defensive back stance.

    He does not have offers yet, but he’s extremely talented. Mascoe will end up choosing from several FBS scholarship offers.

    John Walker

    John Walker, Defensive Tackle, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

    Vitals: 6’4”, 295 pounds

    Position: Defensive Tackle

    Evaluation: One of the strongest players in the Sunshine State, Walker moves opposing players against their will with relative ease. His quick feet allow him to explode out of his stance and shoot his hands before an opposing player is truly ready to take on contact, let alone the sheer brute force Walker inflicts upon opposing players.

    While power moves like bull rush and rip are staples for Walker, he also worked multiple combination moves during practice, all while still moving much quicker than just about any player his size in the country.

    Once Walker understood the move his coach asked him to emulate, in a couple of repetitions he would not only do it, but complete the move with speed and quickness. Walker is the rare three technique that can rush the passer as well as stuff the run.

    Like LeBlanc, Walker can basically pick his school. It will be interesting to see which schools he starts to take official visits to this spring.

