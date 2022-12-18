When looking forward to when the UCF Knights join the Big 12, one of the key points to consider would be how well they can compete in the trenches.

That is why UCF’s top recruit – defensive tackle John Walker – holds tremendous value for what the Knights want to do in 2023 and long term.

Coming from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola, he’s been through the wars of playing against quality competition all across the Sunshine State. He’s consistently been dominant against that same competition, too. Walker possesses the natural size at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds to transition quickly and be a force at the college level.

More specifically, even in the Big 12, few have a 290 pound or bigger defensive tackle that can do the things that Walker does. It’s not just because of his physical talent either.

He’s also knowledgeable about being able to play in the 4-3 defense, or a variation of a three-man line defense. UCF is going to be able to move Walker around and let him create havoc because of that versatility.

Now, how does not only Walker’s talent hold up to comparing him to a couple of the Big 12’s best defensive tackle recruits?

Let’s take a look at Texas and Texas Tech, both schools with talented defensive tackle recruits of their own.

Texas has Sydir Mitchell, a massive 6-foot-5 and 335-pound nose guard that clogs the middle. While a natural fit to be in a zero technique, meaning he’s literally directly in front of the opposing center, Mitchell is agile enough to play a one-gap scheme and do well, too.

After watching senior film, Mitchell could even play 3-technique and do well in the Big 12. He’s such a good athlete that he comes off the snap and goes by most offensive linemen with a simple swim or rip move.

Is he as versatile as Walker? No, but that’s not the point. Few players of Mitchell’s size are. Walker is probably a better pure penetrator and Mitchell could be a strong argument for being better over the center. Debatable in either case. After Mitchell, finding another pure defensive tackle like Walker is quite difficult.

Another defensive tackle that needs to be brought up would be Texas Tech commitment Jayden Cofield. Thick and powerful upper legs, combined with being light on his feet, Cofield is a load to deal with at 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds.

Cofield is also good at getting after the quarterback. He’s relentless and oftentimes blows up offensive linemen standing between him and the opposing quarterback.

After Mitchell and Cofield, there probably is not another pure defensive tackle recruit that is on Walker’s level that will also be heading to a Big 12 school next fall. There are certainly plenty of other defensive tackles that can play at a high level, but Walker’s combination of sheer size and athleticism is rarely being met.

That bodes well for the Knights. College football has more passing than it ever has, but winning at the point of attack can still be a valuable asset.

