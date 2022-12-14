How many 5-foot-10 and 170-pound cornerbacks do you know that are consistently physical tacklers, make game-changing plays in the deep secondary, and play with a lot of energy?

That what UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff are bringing in with Braeden Marshall, a cornerback from Lake Mary (Fla.) High School. He is going to be signing with the UCF Knights on Dec. 21. Anyone supporting the Knights should be happy about that, and here are more details as to why.

In Florida, there are no shortages of speedy wide receivers. Especially in major metropolitan areas like Orlando, Marshall has a chance to go up against Power 5 talent during the season and during seven-on-seven. Those chances helped Marshall sharpen his game.

His senior film shows him playing off coverage quite often, leading the opposing quarterback to believe there would be easy yards to throw for underneath the coverage. That’s where Marshall’s speed and quick-twitch ability allowed him to break on several passes and get his hands on the football.

Same for challenging the screen game, where Marshall blew up his share of plays and brought down receivers that could have otherwise taken a pass to the house.

Another great thing about Marshall would be how he is more than happy to compete with much taller receivers and not back down. Jump ball situations? He’s cool with that. There are several highlights where Marshall still kept the football away from the intended receiver. His bulldog-like mentality also helps him in the run game.

Even against bigger running backs, Marshall does not shy away from straight-on contact. He goes low, takes the legs out from underneath the runner, and down to the ground they go.

Finally, Marshall is also an adept return man. He has a chance to be one day be UCF's punt return man. His shifty side-to-side mobility are natural for the punt returner role.

