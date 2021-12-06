UCF Now Has a Shot with Former Oregon Commitment TJ Dudley

With Miami hiring Mario Cristobal away from Oregon, the Ducks’ recruits are now starting to de-commit. The second of the day just happened and it’s a big opportunity for UCF.

For the Knights' recruiting class to take another jump up in talent and in the recruiting rankings, landing big-time talent like TJ Dudley will accomplish both in a hurry. Dudley unofficially visited UCF earlier this year and one can bet that members of the UCF staff will be interested in what Dudley moves forward after this news broke:

Among many, Dudley’s scholarship offers include but are not limited to Texas, Oregon, UCF, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Florida State, Iowa, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, West Virginia and Alabama.

With such a large offer list, and there only being nine days until national signing day on Dec. 15, Dudley’s cell phone is probably ringing like crazy. He’s only taken two of his five official visits thus far so he could head back on the road and take a couple of more visits.

Perhaps Dudley now decides to push things back and make a January decision? That’s something else to think about. There’s a reason for his recruitment being so hyped, and that’s his talent and versatility combined.

Dudley could play multiple positions in college. He’s 6’1”, 220 pounds and can really move like a much smaller defender. Playing a hybrid linebacker position is possible, as is the weak side linebacker position.

TJ Dudley is a very talented athlete, as seen here while he's doing a back flip in full pads Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Additionally, Dudley is good at coming off the edge and pressuring the quarterback. Versatile prospects like Dudley do not come easily, but UCF would do very well to land his services.

