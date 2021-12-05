Bryce Young Provides Alabama the Edge over Michigan for the No. 1 Seed in the College Football Playoffs

Because of Bryce Young, the top overall seed for the College Football Playoffs should go to Alabama.

ATLANTA - After watching Bryce Young dissect Georgia’s incredibly efficient defense en route to 41-24 victory, it will be hard to see Michigan moving up to No. 1 despite its impressive 42-3 victory over Iowa in the Big 10 Championship Game.

The following statistic is the headliner for this debate: Georgia had not allowed 24 points in a single game this season. During Saturday’s Alabama versus Georgia game, Young led the Crimson Tide to 24 points during the second quarter alone. Young was responsible for all three touchdowns and led the Tide on the drive that resulted in the field goal as well. Here are the three touchdowns.

The strike across the middle to Jameson Williams that he outran the Georgia defense and resulted in a 67 yard score placed Alabama on the board. Next, Young found John Metchie III for 13 yards and a score. The field goal drive was the third drive of the quarter for a score, and then the final score of the half was the most surprising.

It’s rare for Young to use his legs. He prefers to be a pocket passer that moves to create more time for his receivers, running backs and tight ends to get open. This time he actually used his legs.

With nobody open, Young took off for the score. He sprinted 11 yards to the end zone, finishing off an amazing quarter for the Crimson Tide and Young.

Those plays happened against Georgia’s defense. The same defense that nobody believed could be scored on consistently was blasted by Young and his Alabama teammates.

While Cade McNamara is a good quarterback and Michigan continues to play good football against Iowa, the offensive firepower for Alabama with Young at the controls gives them the edge. Let’s compare numbers between Young and McNamara

For the season, Young has incredible passing numbers. He’s 314 of 462 for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. In a sport where the quarterback position dominates, Young has proven to be the best in all of college football.

McNamara has gone 199 of 308 for 2,470 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s a really good signal caller, but he’s not asked to carry the load quite the same way that Young consistently proved he could do.

In a close game, a nimble and accurate quarterback like Young will often be the difference between winning and losing. Ask Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs for anecdotal evidence. Ask the entire SEC for the same, quite frankly.

Young is the X-factor for Alabama, and why the Playoffs Committee should select Alabama for the No. 1 seed.

