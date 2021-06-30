UCF Football Recruiting: End of June Recruiting Notes

Official visitors, decommitments that could sign with the Knights, and overall recruiting notes for UCF football.

UCF Football has crossed the threshold of the June official visits ending. It was a long month, an important month, and one that should provide good results in the short term as well as the long term. Here are a few notes about UCF football recruiting as we enter the dead period for recruiting (July 25th starts a contact period).

Here’s a run down of the prospects making news, whether good news or bad news, that impact UCF football recruiting.

***Keahnist Thompson will make his decision on Wednesday, June 30. The talented defensive end from Lakeland (Fla.) High School is one of UCF’s top overall prospects regardless of position. He’s down to Texas, Miami and UCF, and has officially visited all three institutions during the month of June.

***Marcus Peterson chose Cincinnati. The talented wide receiver from Lake City (Fla.) Columbia was one of the Knights’ top recruits. He visited UCF on June 11.

***Quan Lee decommitted from Miami. Lee is now back on the market after a brief commitment with Miami. He visited UCF the weekend of June 18th. He’s also visited Miami (June 4) and could possibly take more official visits.

***Jacorey Thomas selected the Georgia Bulldogs. UCF never seemed to gain really good traction with the talented wide receiver from Orlando (Fla.) Boone. He was certainly a player UCF was after, but there was never a vibe that the Knights were going to land him.

***2023 tight end Randy Pittman has made the rounds this summer. Playing for Panama City (Fla.) Mosley, Pittman has earned a reputation as one of Florida’s best tight ends regardless of class. He was at UCF’s camp just over a week ago, and he has gone to multiple schools this summer.

“Florida, Florida State, UCF, and Georgia Tech,” Pittman said of his unofficial visits thus far. “Next month, when the visits open back up, I’m going to Louisville.”

***Tyrus Washington will be announcing soon. He visited UCF on June 11. The multi-talented tight end from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County could be listed as a wide receiver as well. Very quick and capable of jumping up over defensive backs for a catch. Washington has a college decision announcement coming up.

***Nikai Martinez took his official visit to South Carolina. Will he take another official visit? He’s been to UCF (June 11) as well as his trek to see the Gamecocks, and Florida could be a threat to sign the Apopka (Fla.) High School prospect as well. There’s no definitive timeline for Martinez to decide.

Martinez is a needed recruit because he’s a cover cornerback, as well as one of the Orlando area's top players regardless of position.

Early July is Key

The Knights will be battling for the services of several players, and several prospects could decide during the next couple of weeks. If UCF football recruiting could gain some recruiting momentum by July 4th, perhaps the Knights could carry that momentum all the way into late July when more official visits can be taken.

Who’s Next?

Hopefully it’s Thompson. Beyond the Lakeland High School star defensive end, do not county on any one player to become a Knight. There’s quite a bit of fluidity to the recruiting landscape right now, and a prospect could pop for UCF at any given time.

