Knights Hosting Saint Thomas Aquinas DT Recruit Jason Hammond II

As recruiting has evolved, Many of Florida’s best defensive lineman have come from the greater Fort Lauderdale to Miami area. This year has been no different, with famed Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas having top defensive tackle Jason Hammond II.

He’s a versatile interior defensive lineman as he can play 3-technique or be a 1-technique (nose guard). Having been trained by an excellent coaching staff at Saint Thomas Aquinas, one of the premier high school programs in America, Hammond has shown the ability to use his hands well to get off blocks and be a disruptive penetrator.

That fact has helped him pick up more offers since he made his original college commitment to Iowa State back in March. Recently, UCF became more involved as well, and the Knights extended Hammond an offer during the month of November. That led to the following development.

It’s more complicated than just getting Hammond on campus for UCF to just gain his signature on the Dec. 21 National Signing Day. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound interior defensive lineman obviously has the chance to sign with Iowa State, plus he could still explore other institutions as well. As for his decision mindset, there are multiple options.

RELATED: 2023 UCF Commitment List

Maybe Hammond was just ready to stay closer to home, or perhaps he wanted to be sure of his decision to play for the Cyclones. Whatever it may have been to get him started looking at other schools, It’s a good bet that UCF’s coaching staff, with defensive coordinator Travis Williams often leading the charge, was a major part of Hammond deciding to officially visit UCF.

From a combination standpoint, it would be great to add Hammond with UCF’s top-rated commitment, defensive tackle John Walker, along the interior of future defensive lines.

In one week, the Knights have a chance to impress one of the better defensive line prospects in the state of Florida.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram