The Recruitment of UCF All-Time Great QB Daunte Culpepper

There are certain prospects that just jump off the screen. Seeing former UCF quarterback Daunte Culpepper play for the Knights, he was certainly one of those players.

Even during Culpepper’s high school days while playing for Vanguard in Ocala, Fla., he shined. Every college football program that came through Vanguard knew he was something special.

Coaching legends like Steve Spurrier at Florida and Lou Holtz at Notre Dame reportedly loved Culpepper’s all-around quarterbacking tools. In the end, Culpepper decided to become a Knight.

Here are Culpepper's statistics while a part of the UCF family:

1995 Passing Statistics

168 of 294, 57.1%, 2,071 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

1996 Passing Statistics

187 of 314, 59.6%, 2,565 yards, 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

1997 Passing Statistics

238 of 381, 62.5%, 3,086 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

1998 Passing Statistics

296 of 402, 73.6%, 3,690 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Rushing Statistics

Culpepper was an outstanding all-around athlete. While not asked to run all that often for the Knights, he could in fact get up and go. For his UCF career, he rushed for 1,020 yards and 24 touchdowns.

So, how Culpepper become a UCF Knight? Here’s what the UCF Football Twitter account posted to help a person understand Culpepper’s recruitment. Great video that’s well worth the time to watch.

After seeing that video, it makes one wonder where UCF Football would be today if Culpepper had not signed to play with the Knights. He's certainly one of the greatest players in UCF history and one that truly helped to move the program forward. Those two points are difficult to debate against.

