Projected UCF Knights Offensive Depth Chart: South Carolina State

When the offense comes out onto the field for UCF against South Carolina State, here’s how Inside the Knights projects the starting lineups to be.

UCF Depth Chart Notes

*Keep in mind, this is just a projection and nothing more. For instance, UCF’s wide receiver corps is versatile. Multiple players could start and/or play two or more positions. The offensive line has offensive tackles and offensive guards that could easily switch from the right side to the left side, and vice versa. Overall, it's more about who's starting along the offensive line, in particular.

*Another factor, Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his staff will use different personnel packages that will cause skill players to move around from their primary position.

*Finally, need to literally see the opening game to better evaluate the depth chart possibilities. Even the UCF coaching staff will likely make adjustments to the depth chart after the South Carolina State game. That's a prime reason why the offensive line depth chart is not completely filled out beyond the first team (see below).

Inside The Knight’s Unofficial UCF Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback

10 - John Rhys Plumlee, Redshirt Junior - Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove / Ole Miss

16 - Mikey Keene, Sophomore - Chandler (Ariz.) High School

12 - Thomas Castellanos, Freshman - Waycross (Ga.) Ware County

Running Back

5 - Isaiah Bowser, Redshirt Senior - Sidney (Ohio) High School / Northwestern

0 - Johnny Richardson, Junior - Lake Wales (Fla.) High School

6 - Mark Antony-Richards, Redshirt Junior - Wellington (Fla.) High School / Auburn

22 - RJ Harvey, Redshirt Junior - Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater / Virginia

20 - Anthony Williams, Redshirt Freshman - Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

9 - Jordan McDonald, Freshman - Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton

33 - Trilion Coles, Redshirt Senior - Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore

Boundary Receiver

18 - Jaylon Griffin, Redshirt Junior, Huntsville (Texas) High School / Kilgore College

7 - Joey Gatewood, Redshirt Senior - Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail / Auburn / Kentucky

81 - Tyler Griffin, Freshman - Brooklet (Ga.) New Southeast Bulloch

Slot Receiver

2 - Kobe Hudson, Junior - Pine Mountain (Ga.) Troup County / Auburn

17 - Amari Johnson, Senior - Miami (Fla.) Carol City

4 - Ryan O’Keefe, Senior - Austin (Texas) Round Rock

3 - Xavier Townsend, Freshman - Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

or

99 - Quan Lee, Freshman - Ocala (Fla.) - Buchholz

Field Receiver

4 - Ryan O’Keefe, Senior - Austin (Texas) Round Rock

1 - Javon Baker, Junior - Atlanta (Ga.) McEachern / Alabama

38 - Dionte Marks, Redshirt Junior - DeLand (Fla.) High School / University of Florida

15 - Jordan Johnson, Junior - St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet Jesuit / Notre Dame

Tight End

8 - Kemore Gamble, Fifth-year Senior - Miami (Fla.) Southridge / University of Florida

82 - Alec Holler, Fifth-Year Senior - Winter Park (Fla.) Trinity Prep

86 - Jordan Davis, Redshirt Sophomore - Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

88 - Grant Stevens, Freshman - Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease

Left Tackle

71 - Tylan Grable, Redshirt Senior, Gordon (Ga.) Wilkinson County / Jacksonville State

Left Guard

77 - Lokahi Pauole, Senior - Kapolei (Hawaii) Kamehameha

76 - Adrian Medley, Redshirt Junior - Pensacola (Fla.) High School

Center

55 - Matt Lee, Redshirt Junior - Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty

Right Guard

73 - Samuel Jackson, Sixth-Year Senior - Bradenton (Fla.) Lakewood Ranch

Right Tackle

72 - Ryan Swoboda, Sixth-Year Senior - Clermont (Fla.) Windermere Prep / Virginia

69 - Paul Rubelt, Redshirt Sophomore - Frankfort (Germany) / Rockford (Ill.) Hiawatha

A closer look at the projected defensive depth chart is coming soon.

