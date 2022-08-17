Projected UCF Knights Offensive Depth Chart: South Carolina State
When the offense comes out onto the field for UCF against South Carolina State, here’s how Inside the Knights projects the starting lineups to be.
UCF Depth Chart Notes
*Keep in mind, this is just a projection and nothing more. For instance, UCF’s wide receiver corps is versatile. Multiple players could start and/or play two or more positions. The offensive line has offensive tackles and offensive guards that could easily switch from the right side to the left side, and vice versa. Overall, it's more about who's starting along the offensive line, in particular.
*Another factor, Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his staff will use different personnel packages that will cause skill players to move around from their primary position.
*Finally, need to literally see the opening game to better evaluate the depth chart possibilities. Even the UCF coaching staff will likely make adjustments to the depth chart after the South Carolina State game. That's a prime reason why the offensive line depth chart is not completely filled out beyond the first team (see below).
Inside The Knight’s Unofficial UCF Offensive Depth Chart
Quarterback
10 - John Rhys Plumlee, Redshirt Junior - Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove / Ole Miss
16 - Mikey Keene, Sophomore - Chandler (Ariz.) High School
12 - Thomas Castellanos, Freshman - Waycross (Ga.) Ware County
Running Back
5 - Isaiah Bowser, Redshirt Senior - Sidney (Ohio) High School / Northwestern
0 - Johnny Richardson, Junior - Lake Wales (Fla.) High School
6 - Mark Antony-Richards, Redshirt Junior - Wellington (Fla.) High School / Auburn
22 - RJ Harvey, Redshirt Junior - Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater / Virginia
20 - Anthony Williams, Redshirt Freshman - Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley
9 - Jordan McDonald, Freshman - Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton
33 - Trilion Coles, Redshirt Senior - Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore
Boundary Receiver
18 - Jaylon Griffin, Redshirt Junior, Huntsville (Texas) High School / Kilgore College
7 - Joey Gatewood, Redshirt Senior - Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail / Auburn / Kentucky
81 - Tyler Griffin, Freshman - Brooklet (Ga.) New Southeast Bulloch
Slot Receiver
2 - Kobe Hudson, Junior - Pine Mountain (Ga.) Troup County / Auburn
17 - Amari Johnson, Senior - Miami (Fla.) Carol City
4 - Ryan O’Keefe, Senior - Austin (Texas) Round Rock
3 - Xavier Townsend, Freshman - Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep
Read More
or
99 - Quan Lee, Freshman - Ocala (Fla.) - Buchholz
Field Receiver
4 - Ryan O’Keefe, Senior - Austin (Texas) Round Rock
1 - Javon Baker, Junior - Atlanta (Ga.) McEachern / Alabama
38 - Dionte Marks, Redshirt Junior - DeLand (Fla.) High School / University of Florida
15 - Jordan Johnson, Junior - St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet Jesuit / Notre Dame
Tight End
8 - Kemore Gamble, Fifth-year Senior - Miami (Fla.) Southridge / University of Florida
82 - Alec Holler, Fifth-Year Senior - Winter Park (Fla.) Trinity Prep
86 - Jordan Davis, Redshirt Sophomore - Sanford (Fla.) Seminole
88 - Grant Stevens, Freshman - Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease
Left Tackle
71 - Tylan Grable, Redshirt Senior, Gordon (Ga.) Wilkinson County / Jacksonville State
Left Guard
77 - Lokahi Pauole, Senior - Kapolei (Hawaii) Kamehameha
76 - Adrian Medley, Redshirt Junior - Pensacola (Fla.) High School
Center
55 - Matt Lee, Redshirt Junior - Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty
Right Guard
73 - Samuel Jackson, Sixth-Year Senior - Bradenton (Fla.) Lakewood Ranch
Right Tackle
72 - Ryan Swoboda, Sixth-Year Senior - Clermont (Fla.) Windermere Prep / Virginia
69 - Paul Rubelt, Redshirt Sophomore - Frankfort (Germany) / Rockford (Ill.) Hiawatha
A closer look at the projected defensive depth chart is coming soon.
