Orlando Area Recruits to Know, Class of 2024

With the vast majority of the class of 2023 recruits now signed, just wanted to give a sneak peek at some of the better players in the greater Orlando area for the class of 2024.

This is simply an introduction article about many prospects with offers from UCF and other college football programs. A much deeper look into prospects will be available in the spring, after camps, combines, and seven-on-seven tournaments show the talents of several more players in live competition.

The area included for the list of prospects would be Orlando itself, plus the suburbs around the city. In time, there will be a similar story about some of the players in Polk County, the Space Coast, Daytona area, and the greater Tampa area as well.

List in alphabetical order.

Joshua Alexander-Felton, defensive line, Orlando (Fla.) Evans – Can play strong side defensive end or defensive tackle. Has been a consistent performer the past two seasons and will be one of the most heavily recruited players in the greater Central Florida area.

Cai Bates, cornerback, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater – A player that has a chance to blow up in recruiting. Long and naturally instinctive cornerback. Also plays wide receiver, and his quick feet and natural ability to turn and go into a sprint make him unique.

James Chenault, cornerback, Orlando (Fla.) Jones – Really athletic player. Can play off the football or be in tight man coverage. Could be a slot corner or play the cornerback responsible for the wise side of the field.

Sincere Edwards, defensive line, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva - UCF commitment is a natural pass rusher. He’s a versatile defensive lineman that can play on the edge or the interior.

Tye Hilton, offensive line, Oviedo (Fla.) High School – One of the offensive lineman to keep an eye on from the local area. Could grow to be 300 pounds.

Trever Jackson, quarterback, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange – Starting to emerge as one of the better passers in the Orlando area. It Will be interesting to see him play during the next several months.

Brandon Jacob, safety, Orlando (Fla.) Evans – One of the top defensive backs in Florida, especially after his three interception performance in the Legends Junior Showcase.

Michael Key, wide receiver, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole – Will have more chances to be featured with Darren Lawrence now signed with Florida State. Also possesses a 200-pound frame that’s going to translate well to the college game; powerful with the ball in his hands. Uses his frame to break tackles.

Jashad Presley, safety, Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips – Aggressive near the line of scrimmage. Hustles across the field to make plays. Has the frame to weigh over 200 pounds at the college level.

Antwone Robinson, safety, Apopka (Fla.) High School – plays center field for the Blue Darters, and takes away deep passes with his quickness, speed and recognition. Physical player that comes down fills the alley in run support. Can blitz, too.

D’Antre Robinson, defensive tackle, Orlando (Fla.) Jones – Has been a prime target of UCF and many other programs. Capable of becoming the anchor of a college defense’s interior defensive line because of his ability to penetrate and be disruptive.

Jalon Thompson, safety, Orlando (Fla.) Olympia – Athletic enough to play multiple positions at the college level, but Thompson is likely best in the back of the defense where he can use his vision and quick feet to read quarterbacks and make plays.

Preston Watson, defensive tackle, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole – excellent get off at the snap of the football; lateral moves that keep offensive linemen guessing. Watson will do in a one-gap up the field defensive scheme.

