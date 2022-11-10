Kicker Matthew Wright Signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Former UCF kicker Matthew Wright has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the National Football League team announced on Wednesday.

With veteran Pro Bowler Chris Boswell dealing with a groin injury, Wright should earn some opportunities right away. Boswell is 12-for-16 on field goals this season. With him out of the lineup, that could provide Wright a chance to not only make an impact with the Steelers, but solidify himself as a primary kicker for another team when Boswell comes back from injury.

Even if Wright makes just five or six kicks during his time as the main kicker for the Steelers, that will be an open audition to other NFL teams that will inevitably be looking for a kicker down the home stretch of the NFL regular season.

Wright has appeared in 19 games in the NFL, three in a previous stint with the Steelers, 14 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and most recently two with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is currently 28-of-32 on field goals and 28-of-30 on extra-point attempts.

Prior to signing with Pittsburgh, Wright was part of Kansas City’s practice squad. He went 3-of-4 in field goals and a perfect 8-for-8 on point after attempts. He also made a career-long 59-yarder against the Las Vegas Raiders, which at the time broke a franchise record for longest field goal.

As a Knight, Wright holds the record for most points in a career with 375 and most field goals made with 55. He also has the most successful point after attempts with 212, including 153 in a row. His 77.4% made field goals is tied for the best in program history.

