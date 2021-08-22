Grant Stevens Commits to UCF

Commitment No. 11 for the Knights comes from yet another in-state prospect, Grant Stevens. The Knights have now landed a grand total of eight Florida prep prospects. It was a goal for the current UCF staff to really improve in-state recruiting, and Stevens is another data point to prove the coaching staff’s desire to land Florida talent.

The tight end attended a UCF high school camp earlier this summer, and he’s been a target for UCF Tight Ends Coach Brian Blackmon and the entire UCF offensive staff for quite some time.

Originally a Coastal Carolina commitment, Stevens stayed in contact with UCF and decided to back off his pledge to Coastal Carolina just recently. Now that he’s committed to the Knights, he helps to balance the offensive side of the football within the class of 2022.

Grant Sevens

Vitals: 6’4”, 230-pounds

Position: Tight End

High School: Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease

Class: 2022

Recruitment: Selected UCF over offers from programs such as Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Navy, USF, Arkansas State and Air Force.

The Knights now hold commitments from six offensive prospects: quarterback (1), wide receiver (1), tight end (1), and offensive line (3). Look for UCF to add at least a couple of more high school offensive recruits to the class of 2022 before national signing day. The Knights should sign at least 15 high school recruits in total. There's also likely to be a high number of transfers the Knights also add to the roster later this year and into the spring semester.

Look for a full report about Sevens’ playing style and long-term capabilities later this evening. He’s an intriguing player for how UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn utilizes tight ends and H-backs.

