UCF Football Commitment Thomas Castellanos Makes Atlanta Journal-Constitution 'Super 11'

UCF Football quarterback commitment Thomas Castellanos earned the distinction of being one of the Atlanta Journal Constitutions' Super 11, a list of the top prep Georgia football prospects.

One of the best states in the country for top prep football talent, the Peach State is home to Thomas Castellanos, UCF Football's quarterback commitment. He is so well thought of in his home state of Georgia, that he was listed as one of the Super 11 by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Thomas Castellanos

Vitals: 5'11, 190-pounds

Position: Quarterack

High School: Waycross (Ga.) Ware County

Class: 2022

Recruitment: Committed to UCF.

Considering there are numerous other Georgia prep players committed to programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, and Tennessee that did not make the list, that's quite an honor. To read about Castellanos from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, go here.

To read about the entire list of 11 high school players on the list, click this link. Here's an excerpt from the July 18, 2021 film review of Castellanos:

"Continuing with the theme of arm strength, Castellanos took a deep drop while turning his back to the line of scrimmage, turned back around to see the receivers, set his feet, then planted his feet and ripped a throw on a deep out pass."

Here's a look at Castellanos from the Orlando Elite 11 competition:

Castellanos is not your typical signal caller. He's capable of playing inside or outside the pocket. Further, he made throws from several different arm angles and pocket positions during his junior season. The following two clips help to understand just how mobile this young man can be.

As UCF continues to build its 2022 recruiting class, Castellanos will always be a major part of the equation. He's a really good fit for UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn's offense.

