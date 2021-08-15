UCF Football Commitment Thomas Castellanos Makes Atlanta Journal-Constitution 'Super 11'
One of the best states in the country for top prep football talent, the Peach State is home to Thomas Castellanos, UCF Football's quarterback commitment. He is so well thought of in his home state of Georgia, that he was listed as one of the Super 11 by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Thomas Castellanos
Vitals: 5'11, 190-pounds
Position: Quarterack
High School: Waycross (Ga.) Ware County
Class: 2022
Recruitment: Committed to UCF.
Considering there are numerous other Georgia prep players committed to programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, and Tennessee that did not make the list, that's quite an honor. To read about Castellanos from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, go here.
To read about the entire list of 11 high school players on the list, click this link. Here's an excerpt from the July 18, 2021 film review of Castellanos:
Here's a look at Castellanos from the Orlando Elite 11 competition:
Castellanos is not your typical signal caller. He's capable of playing inside or outside the pocket. Further, he made throws from several different arm angles and pocket positions during his junior season. The following two clips help to understand just how mobile this young man can be.
As UCF continues to build its 2022 recruiting class, Castellanos will always be a major part of the equation. He's a really good fit for UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn's offense.
You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_Florida and @UCF_FanNation
For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel, Podcast, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!
Recent Articles
Conference Realignment, the ‘Pact’ Against the SEC, and the Group of Five - Part II
Conference Realignment, the ‘Pact’ Against the SEC, and the Group of Five - Part I
Tampa Catholic Football: A First Look at the 2021 Crusaders
Gus Malzahn’s Version of Power Football Close to being Unleashed in Orlando
Quotes, Comments, and Thoughts Regarding UCF’s Thursday Practice and Player Interviews
Which Freshmen Can Make a Splash for the Knights this Season?
Thoughts from Coach Malzahn’s Press Conference
Knights Add Speed at Linebacker with Local Prospect
What is the 3-3-5 Defense, and How Can it Work for UCF?
UCF Gains Commitment from Aidan Fenigan, Long Snapper
Dillon Gabriel: How “DG The Brand” Helps UCF Football and UCF Players
A Closer Look at Tampa Berkeley Prep Football Prospects
The Schneider Effect: UCF Football Mom Mary Schneider
Leyton Nelson Commits to Knights, UCF in Strong Recruiting Position
Nelson Pledges to Knights, Brings UCF Football’s In-State Commitment Total to Six
Questions and Discussion about the UCF Offense, Position by Position
Talking Gators Versus Knights, Plus Recruiting News, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall
Jake Hescock Brings Production, Experience and Leadership to UCF Football
Transfer WR Core Helps Shape UCF Depth Chart, Brings New Dynamics to RPO Game
Thompson No Longer with UCF, Knights RB Position Still Provides Plenty of Talent
Videos and Photos from UCF Football Media Day
Key Points from Gus Malzahn’s First UCF Fall Camp Press Conference
Gaining Respect: Dillon Gabriel Compared to Top Quarterback Heisman Trophy Candidates