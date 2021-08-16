Talking UCF Football with Angela Porter-Williams, the Mother of UCF Football Player Anthony Williams

Angela Porter-Williams discussed her son, Anthony Williams, with Inside The Knights. Topics included how Williams ended up choosing UCF, his internal motivation to train hard and transform his body during the shutdown with COVID-19, and how he goes about his business without fanfare.

While some players return to the UCF Football facilities for another fall camp, there are also freshmen going through their first set of practice sessions. It’s their first taste of major college football and being away from home.

One of UCF’s prized recruits would be Anthony Williams. The running back from nearby Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley selected UCF over offers from several programs such as Duke, Louisville, Florida and Miami. During a recent practice, it was obvious this young man put in the work to be ready for his first fall camp. Here's a photo of Williams during the 2020 season while he played for Lake Brantley.

Anthony Williams, Running Back, Lake Brantley High School - class of 2022 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Williams went from a 6’0”, 185-pound running back in the spring of his junior year to physically developing his body into a lean and muscular 215-pound running back. After checking the roster, indeed, that was Williams on the UCF practice field. He looked completely different during the UCF running back drills during this past Thursday’s football practice.

Anthony Williams (#20) and Mark Antony-Richards (#6) for the Knights Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

To learn more about how this transformation, as well as what Williams is like off the gridiron, Inside The Knights was fortunate enough to conduct an interview with someone that knows him quite well, his mother, Mrs. Angela Porter-Williams.

His mother took the time to discuss her situations such as her son’s recruitment, as well as what he’s like on and off the gridiron with Inside The Knights. Here’s the podcast with Mrs. Porter-Williams:

