UCF Football Bringing in Another Hawaiian Recruit

UCF obviously has a history with bringing in players from Hawaii, and the class of 2021 will once again bring in a very talented Hawaiian, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, to play for UCF and add to a talented wide receiver core.

The first class of 2021 prospect review needed to be a special talent. This Hawaiian can flat out play, and he’s a great fit for the UCF offense. Considering UCF’s history with bringing in talented players from Hawaii, like current quarterback Dillon Gabriel, it’s great to add another.

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, WR, 6’1”, 170-pounds, Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell

Mokiao-Atimalala comes to UCF with a lot of cache. Recruited by the likes of Southern Cal, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Utah, Washington, and Tennessee to name a few, he picked the opportunity to come to Orlando and play for the Knights. There are three primary aspects of Mokiao-Atimalala’s game to note.

Physicality

First, he’s a physical player. Whether it was when Mokiao-Atimalala was playing safety in high school, or he was blocking for a teammate as a wide receiver, this young man is all about contact. He will strike his opponent and stay after his opponent until the whistle blows. His second attribute complements the first quite well.

Football Speed

Mokiao-Atimalala’s burst, after catching the football, is fantastic! This is a young man that will take the top off the defense. He’s fast enough to change coverages for the opposing defensive coordinator. He’s also adept at catching a short pass and outrunning the competition down the sideline for a score. His last attribute is much like a running back.

Vision Allows Mokiao-Atimalala to Make Plays

Mokiao-Atimalala possesses the field of vision to make cuts and take angles that enable him to maximize yardage after the catch. With Mokiao-Atimalala’s overall athleticism combined, his vision really helps set him apart from many other wide receivers with a similar skill set. There are several ways that the Knights could use Mokiao-Atimalala within the offense, as well as special teams. He can impact the UCF offense in multiple ways.

Versatility Plus Athleticism Will Allow Mokiao-Atimalala To Impact Games

With Mokiao-Atimalala’s speed there’s no question that UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn will be looking for unique ways to place the football in his hands. Bubble screens, reverses, shovel passes, flea flickers, shallow crossing routes, and jet sweeps all come to mind. Where Mokiao-Atimalala lines up, however, could be more intriguing.

Mokiao-Atimalala will need to learn a big portion of the plays before he’s truly able to make a complete impact, but he’s also capable of learning a “package” that allows him to get on the gridiron early in his career. Here is a basic concept to consider.

Even if the Knights are in hurry-up mode, Mokiao-Atimalala can play the same position over and over and just work off a wristband or sideline calls that tell him where to go after the snap of the football. Then, basic plays that allow him to catch the football or receive a handoff will lead to his athleticism taking over.

Blending In With The Wide Receiver Core

With redshirt-junior wide receiver Jaylon Robinson coming back after his 55 receptions, 979 yards and six touchdowns last season, adding Mokiao-Atimalala’s speed and athleticism is fantastic. That’s not all Mokiao-Atimalala will be competing and playing with this fall, however.

There’s also junior wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe that recorded 20 receptions for 391 yards and three touchdowns last fall. Robinson and O’Keefe provide the speed and stability from smaller and quicker players, and there are two key transfers to discuss that bring the size and a different kind of playmaking ability.

It’s a great situation as the Knights are bringing in other talented wide receivers via transfer like Jordan Johnson from Notre Dame and Nate Craig-Myers from Colorado State that also bring size and speed. Craig-Meyers played for Coach Malzahn at Auburn prior to heading to Colorado State.

Johnson was a national recruit in 2020 and he’s 6’2”, 180-pounds, while Craig-Meyers comes in at 6’2”, 205-pounds. Both players can win physical matchups and that helps the Knights overall, as well as Mokiao-Atimalala, because each player will draw attention from multiple defenders.

There’s also incoming Tennessee transfer Brandon Johnson that goes 6’2”, 205-pounds. He’s another big-bodied wide receiver that will complement Mokiao-Atimalala. Overall, UCF added Mokiao-Atimalala and three transfers that will help to transform the Knights’ wide receiver core into a dynamic group.

As we draw closer to fall camp, there will be several other wide receivers vying for playing time as well. So will Mokiao-Atimalala play early?

That’s a really good question. One would think that it’s going to be difficult to keep Mokiao-Atimalala off the field of play. Assuming he stays healthy and despite the other talented wide receivers, he’s a gifted playmaker in his own right. When examining all the components, Mokiao-Atimalala, the returning wide receivers and transfers, they combine to provide the Knights with a chance to once again be an explosive passing offense.

Final Thoughts

To sum up Mokiao-Atimalala’s abilities, he provides a penchant for contact, has a natural burst with the football in his hands, and provides the vision to make the most of his opportunities. When one considers the other talented wide receivers returning to UCF this fall as well as the transfers, it’s going to be fun to watch all of them compete for playing time and push each other.

Recent Articles from Inside The Knights:

Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman Campaign: Three Games Circles on the Calendar

On Tuesday, Two Important Offensive Line Recruits Visited UCF Football

UCF Football Recruiting: A Look Back at the 2021 Recruiting Class

2022 UCF Football Prospect Film Review: Offensive Tackle Leyton Nelson

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation