UCF Football Recruiting: A Look Back At The 2021 Recruiting Class

UCF football brought in 21 recruits for the class of 2021, and it’s a well balanced recruiting class that also provides eight additional transfers to bring in more speed and athleticism to the roster.

For UCF to ascend to the top of the college football world, it must be diverse in how it recruits. Behind signing the top prep football prospects, the Knights must find junior college prospects, late bloomers and transfers to bolster the roster. That’s what the class of 2021 is all about.

From the class, the Knights signed players from twelve different states, and dipped into the junior college ranks as well.

2021 Recruiting Class Notes

Arizona (1)

Arkansas (1)

California (1)

Florida (5)

Georgia (3)

Hawaii (1)

Kentucky (1)

Maryland (1)

Mississippi (1)

North Carolina (3)

Texas (1)

Virginia (1)

QB (1)

RB (1)

WR (3)

TE (2)

OL (2)

DL (5)

LB (2)

DB (5)

Unlike most years when UCF signs more than 10 Floridians, this year’s class was quite different. Of course the coaching change had something to do with the geography, but moving forward, look for Florida to once again produce 10 or more recruits to sign with the Knights. Defense was awarded a few more scholarships than defense, but it’s still a balanced class. The one area to watch that needs to be addressed for 2022 would be the offensive line, as the Knights need to land five prospects within the next class after signing just two this past December and February.

Signing A Potential Left Tackle

With Ethan Mort coming in from Venice (Fla.) High School, the Knights have a really talented player. He could play right tackle or even guard if need be, but he’s capable of playing left tackle at some point during his UCF career. Left tackle is as close to a skill position as an offensive lineman can get.

UCF needs to be more physical in the trenches moving forward, especially with UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn favoring a power rushing attack. Mort will certainly help with that as he’s a powerful young man that provides quickness off the snap of the football and heavy hands to punish defenders.

Dipping Into The Georgia Talent Pool

By signing three players from Georgia, the UCF staff may be setting the tone for the future. Coach Malzahn recruited Georgia heavily while at Auburn, as the Tigers signed 27 Peach State prospects from the classes of 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined. In short, Coach Malzahn and several members of his staff that came to UCF with him from Auburn know the state of Georgia well.

While the Knights do not need to reel in close to double digits from Georgia, adding three to five Georgia prospects per year seems like a feasible goal. It’s a great state for recruiting, and the current staff knows it well. Georgia will likely be UCF’s second most important recruiting state.

Interior Pass Rusher

It can be hard to find a defensive end that’s good at pass rushing, let alone a defensive tackle. That’s what Anthony Hundley, DT, 6’3”, 270-pounds brings to UCF. Originally from Miami, Hundley played his last season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The quickness he possesses can allow him to be a threat during any passing situation or even first and ten.

The Knights need to add more athleticism to their front seven, and a quick defensive tackle like Hundley should be able to see the field sooner than later. While nobody will know what he can do until fall camp and into the 2021 season, Hundley appears to be the type of player that UCF can start to build its defense.

Hawaii To UCF, Again

The Knights landed one of its top recruits with Titus Mokiao-Atimalala coming in from Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell High School. After Dillon Gabriel continued the trend, it’s great to see Mokiao-Atimalala come onboard as well. He’s a 6’1”, 170-pound athlete that will likely play wide receiver for the Knights, and he will be featured in a story tomorrow. He’s a playmaker that UCF fans are going to enjoy.

Mr. Versatility

The Knights want to keep more of Orlando’s top prospects from leaving the area, and Anthony Williams is a great start. He played wing back for Lake Brantley’s option attack and also played the upback (fullback) position. More importantly, it’s what Williams did with the football after it was placed into his hands.

Williams can make a defender miss in tight quarters. He’s not just a long and lean athlete that strides out in open space to run away from defenders. Williams provides a one-step-and-go ability that few players truly possess. He could play running back, wide receiver and certainly return kicks. Look for Williams to get a shot to play sooner than later, as he’s a versatile player with the ability to make big plays by himself.

Transfers and Junior College Players

The Knights signed five players from junior college or community colleges, as well as secured eight transfers from traditional universities. It’s a big influx of talent, and many of them could step in and play this fall. One player to watch, however.

There are few human beings put together quite like Big Kat Bryant. The 6’5”, 250-pound defensive end is a muscular specimen that does his best work in one-on-one situations, but not just as a pass rusher.

Bryant has intercepted passes, he’s chased down running backs, and he’s deflected passes at the line of scrimmage when the opposing quarterback did not believe he could jump that high. As noted above, this is a pure athlete.

The Knights need more pure talent along the defensive line, and Bryant is a welcomed addition to Orlando. He’s sure to be a crowd favorite as he can become one of the Knights best defensive players as soon as he takes the field this fall.

