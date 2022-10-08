Top TE Recruit Randy Pittman Flips from FSU to UCF

The UCF Knights have picked up their latest commitment from the class of 2023 in Randy Pittman. The former Florida State verbal commitment fits a definitive need for UCF.

In head coach Gus Malzahn’s offensive system, utilizing two tight ends allows for diverse personnel packages and play calls. The Knights have used both Alec Holler and Kemore Gamble together this season. When they do, that helps set up the power run game and eventually play-action passes.

Even when the Knights just rotate Holler and Gamble, that’s an advantage as well because they stay rested. That’s a big factor for bringing in Pittman, who hails from Panama City (Fla.) Mosley.

At 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, he fits the H-back role. Also known as “playing in the hip” of the offensive tackle, the H-back is often in motion to help the quarterback determine if the defense is in man or zone coverage.

What Pittman brings to this role that most other H-backs do not would be his sheer athleticism. He can move in space like a big running back, making him a threat to shake defenders during his route, as well as making plays after catching the football.

He could also line up in the backfield as a fullback if needed, or split out wide and be a flex tight end. That versatility is why he was so highly recruited. He’s joining another talented recent addition to the roster for the Knights.

From the 2022 recruiting class, UCF landed Grant Stevens from Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease. He’s another player that can move in space and make plays with athleticism. Combining him with Pittman is going to bolster the tight end room for the Knights.

