UCF Offers Fourth Prospect from Lake City (Fla.) Columbia High School

As the UCF football staff continues to recruit the state of Florida hard, a fourth prospect from Columbia High School in the Florida Panhandle has been offered.

Evaluate the prospects, make your own judgments, and then extend scholarship offers accordingly. That is the strategy behind the UCF football program and its leader, Head Coach Gus Malzahn.

The Knights are once again making their own judgments, being the first Division I program to offer 2023 wide receiver Tray Tolliver.

“Just Campbell and UCF as of now,” the 2023 recruit stated.

A very quick and agile athlete, Tolliver may have just received his first big offer from UCF, but it shall not be his last. When asked what his best attributes were, “I would say my route running and my ability to play bigger than 5’11” frame,” Tolliver replied.

Tolliver has plenty of room for added weight and strength. In short, he’s just beginning the journey to being a major college football prospect. Currently 5’11”, 175-pounds, Tolliver could easily add another 20 or 30 pounds before leaving college. It will be interesting to see Tolliver develop during the course of the next two high school football seasons.

Playing for one of the best programs along I-10, Lake City (Fla.) Columbia, Tolliver is also teammates with three additional players that already earned offers from the UCF football program. Those players would be wide receiver Marcus Peterson (2022), linebacker Jaden Robinson (2023), and cornerback Amare Ferrell (2023).

Peterson already officially visited UCF (June 11), as well as Pittsburgh (June 4) and Cincinnati (June 18). He’s set to announce his decision on Sunday at 12 EST. On the other side of the football, Robinson patrols the defense at linebacker.

As for Ferrell, as well as Robinson, both prospects hold two years of high school playing time before heading off to college. Despite their youth, each is already establishing why they are two of the best players in northern Florida.

It’s just a snippet of the talent provided by the Columbia Tigers, and there will be plenty of more talented prospects headed onto the Columbia practice fields this summer and fall.

In short, there’s never really a shortage of talent at Columbia, and the UCF football program is happy to evaluate each player and make scholarship offers accordingly.

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation